US Green Organizations Find New Leverage in Biden’s Pledge for COP28

Climate activists in Washington march in 2022. | Francis Chung/POLITICO

In a groundbreaking agreement, the recently concluded COP28 climate summit called for a transition away from fossil fuels, giving a much-needed boost to U.S. green groups. This agreement has provided them with a powerful tool to hold the Biden administration accountable for its approval of new oil and natural gas projects.

President Joe Biden’s signing of a massive climate stimulus last year and the presence of U.S. climate envoy John Kerry at the COP28 talks were seen as positive steps. However, environmentalists remained frustrated by the administration’s greenlighting of projects like the Willow Oil Project in Alaska and the Mountain Valley gas pipeline in Appalachia.

While the greenhouse gas emissions from these approved projects may seem insignificant compared to the anticipated reductions from clean energy and electric vehicles, critics argue that the administration’s failure to block all fossil fuel developments undermines Biden’s support among younger voters ahead of the next election.

The COP28 agreement broke new ground by explicitly calling for a restriction on fossil fuels, marking the first time in the summit’s history that such language was included. Although not legally binding, the agreement sends a signal to the world that moving away from fossil fuels is essential, celebrating it as a major accomplishment.

Green organizations, however, have intensified their opposition to individual projects that they believe will contribute to prolonged fossil fuel consumption. Projects like the Venture Global liquefied natural gas project in Louisiana, currently under consideration at the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and the Energy Department, have drawn strong criticism.

Campaigners argue that decisions to expand fossil fuel production, such as the planned CP2 expansion as part of a wider LNG network, must be closely scrutinized. People want to see real action instead of just words, especially within the context of climate change, according to Collin Rees, U.S. campaigns manager for Oil Change International.

Groups like the Sunrise Movement, a progressive organization of young activists, are warning that the Biden administration’s handling of these projects will impact their credibility among international communities and young voters. Demanding accountability, they stress the need for President Biden to back his words with action when it comes to climate change.

During his 2020 campaign, Biden pledged to halt new oil and gas production on federal land and water, which gained him support from climate-minded activists, particularly the younger generation. However, the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the economic disruptions caused by the pandemic altered the global energy market dynamics, leading to soaring crude oil prices and record-high gasoline prices in the United States.

As a response, the administration had to adopt a more conciliatory approach towards the oil and gas industry, even releasing a significant amount of crude oil from the U.S. strategic oil reserve. This change in tone and the subsequent boost in oil production may have impacted the administration’s ability to fully fulfill its promises in relation to fossil fuels.

Despite claims by the Republican National Committee that the COP28 outcomes reflect Biden’s anti-U.S. energy agenda, experts on public sentiment suggest that the global agreement is unlikely to shift the opinions of a significant number of Americans in the upcoming presidential contest.

Polling conducted by George Mason University (GMU) and Yale University shows that a majority of Americans believe the U.S. should reduce its greenhouse gas emissions, irrespective of other countries’ actions. However, around 25% of Republicans believe the U.S. should only reduce its emissions if other industrialized nations follow suit. This subset of the GOP may align with the COP28 agreement’s objectives, says John Kotcher, a research associate professor at GMU’s Center for Climate Change Communication.

Anthony Leiserowitz, director and founder of the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication, argues that due to the dominant coverage of the war in Ukraine and the Israeli offensive in Gaza, the number of Americans paying attention to the COP28 agreement will be limited. He believes that the agreement will be overshadowed by the broader energy policy debate in the country.

In conclusion, the COP28 agreement has provided U.S. green organizations with leverage to hold the Biden administration accountable for its stance on fossil fuels. While the impact on public sentiment may be limited, the agreement underscores the growing recognition of the need to transition away from fossil fuels and paves the way for continued advocacy and activism.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q: What was the main achievement of the COP28 climate summit?

A: The COP28 climate summit marked the first time in the summit’s history that nations explicitly called for a reduction in fossil fuels, highlighting the urgent need to transition away from them.

Q: Are the agreements reached at COP28 legally binding?

A: The agreements reached at COP28 are not legally binding. However, they serve as a powerful signal to the world that moving away from fossil fuels is necessary.

Q: Why are green groups criticizing the Biden administration?

A: Green groups are criticizing the Biden administration for its approval of new oil and natural gas projects, which they argue contradicts the administration’s commitment to phasing out fossil fuels.

Q: How has the Biden administration addressed the criticism?

A: The Biden administration has adopted a softer tone towards the oil and gas industry due to global energy market disruptions, which led to increased oil production and higher gasoline prices.

Q: Will the COP28 agreement significantly impact American public opinion?

A: Experts suggest that the COP28 agreement is unlikely to have a major impact on American public opinion, as it may be overshadowed by other pressing issues such as the war in Ukraine and the Israeli offensive in Gaza.