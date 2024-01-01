U.S. Forces Take Down Attacking Ships in Red Sea as Tensions Rise

Amid rising tensions in the Red Sea, United States military forces have successfully thwarted an attack on a merchant vessel by sinking three small boats believed to be backed by Iran. The attack on the container ship Maersk Hangzhou led to a swift response from U.S. warships USS Eisenhower and USS Gravely, whose helicopters engaged in self-defense measures to protect the distressed vessel. The boats, reportedly manned by Houthi rebels from Yemen, were engaged by the U.S. helicopters, resulting in the sinking of three boats and casualties among their crews.

The incident marked the second attack on the Maersk Hangzhou by the Houthi rebels within a 24-hour period. The previous attack, which involved the firing of two ballistic missiles, was also successfully repelled by U.S. forces. Following these incidents, Maersk announced the suspension of its operations in the Red Sea for a period of 48 hours, highlighting the persistent threat faced by commercial vessels in the region.

The Houthi rebels, aligned with Iran, have been targeting vessels they believe are linked to Israel in an effort to protest against the ongoing conflict in Gaza. These attacks have prompted major shipping companies like Maersk to reconsider using the Red Sea route. In response, the United States established a global naval task force to protect shipping in the region, with the United Kingdom being the only country to directly contribute warships. The lack of substantial naval presence has forced the U.S. to take the lead in countering the Houthi attacks.

Despite the establishment of the coalition, the Houthi attacks have persisted, with the rebels increasingly resorting to anti-ship ballistic missiles. Vice Admiral Brad Cooper of the United States warned that these reckless attacks are likely to continue. The inability of the U.S. forces to deter the Houthi rebels so far has led to concerns of escalating tensions and the potential for a wider conflict.

The unrest in the Red Sea has raised concerns about the safety of crucial submarine communications cables running under the Bab al-Mandeb Strait, which power internet networks. Yemen’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has assured that international companies licensed by Maritime Affairs are not targeted. However, it emphasized the need for ships engaged in submarine cable works to obtain necessary permits and approvals.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ):

Q: Who was responsible for the attack on the Maersk Hangzhou?

A: The attack was carried out by small boats believed to be backed by the Houthi rebels in Yemen and supported by Iran.

Q: How did the United States respond to the attack?

A: U.S. warships deployed helicopters, which engaged in self-defense measures to protect the Maersk Hangzhou, resulting in the sinking of three boats.

Q: Are there ongoing concerns about the safety of communications cables in the Red Sea?

A: Yes, there are concerns that the Houthis may target crucial submarine communications cables, but Yemen’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has stated that international companies licensed by Maritime Affairs are not targeted. Ships involved in submarine cable works are required to obtain necessary permits and approvals.

Sources:

– [Al Jazeera](https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2023/12/31/us-sinks-iran-backed-houthi-boats-attacking-merchant-vessel)

– [Twitter @CENTCOM](https://twitter.com/CENTCOM/status/1477843251827917824)