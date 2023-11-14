New Wave of Attacks Threatens US Forces in Middle East Amid Israel-Hamas Conflict

In recent days, the United States has encountered a surge in threats targeting its forces in the Middle East, sparking concerns about the potential spillover of the Israel-Hamas conflict throughout the region. On Thursday, drones and missiles were launched at bases hosting US troops in Iraq, raising alarm and prompting increased vigilance. These attacks follow similar incidents in Iraq and Syria the day before, as well as the interception of missiles potentially heading towards Israel by a US warship.

US President Joe Biden has responded to escalating tensions by deploying naval power to the Middle East over the past two weeks, including two aircraft carriers, multiple warships, and about 2,000 marines. The surge in attacks on US forces coincides with the outbreak of hostilities in Israel on October 7 when Hamas fighters initiated an attack on southern Israel.

Despite the rise in hostile actions, US forces have successfully thwarted several attacks. Earlier this week, multiple drones targeting troops were intercepted. Additionally, a drone struck US forces in Syria, resulting in minor injuries, while another was successfully brought down.

Tragically, during a false alarm at Ain al-Asad airbase in Iraq, a civilian contractor suffered a fatal cardiac arrest. However, subsequent attacks on Thursday targeted the base, which is home to US and other international forces in western Iraq. Multiple explosions were reported within the vicinity. Rockets also struck a military installation hosting US forces near Baghdad’s international airport, although further details have not been provided by Iraqi police.

In response to these attacks, Pentagon spokesman Brigadier General Patrick Ryder emphasized the commitment to defending US and coalition forces against any threat. While he refrained from specifying potential responses or timelines, he made it clear that all necessary actions would be taken.

One notable incident involved a US Navy warship operating near Yemen intercepting three missiles and multiple drones launched by the Iran-aligned Houthi movement in the northern Red Sea. According to Ryder, the projectiles appeared to be potentially targeted towards locations in Israel. He clarified that no direct connection had been established between the increase in attacks and the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.

Reports have also emerged about Iranian-backed groups in Iraq forming a “joint operations room” in support of Hamas. Though these factions stand ready to join the battle against Israel, official approval from Iran has not yet been granted. Some leaders from these groups have positioned themselves in Lebanon and Syria to await potential orders, as reported by officials speaking on condition of anonymity.

The heightened tensions and growing wave of attacks have raised concerns about the risk of spillover from the Israel-Hamas conflict throughout the wider region. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has warned of a potential regional crisis, citing efforts to assign blame to Iran as exacerbating the situation. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen echoed these concerns, labeling the risk of spillover as “real.” She emphasized the importance of continuing dialogue between Israel and its neighbors while calling for tighter sanctions on Iran.

