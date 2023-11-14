US Forces Face Multiple Attacks Following Syria Strikes

US forces stationed in Syria have been targeted in a series of attacks by Iran-backed groups, with at least four incidents occurring since the US military conducted airstrikes on Sunday. Despite the strikes, the Pentagon has reported no injuries or damage resulting from the recent attacks.

In response to the escalating situation, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin emphasized that the safety of US personnel remains a top priority. The US strikes were intended to demonstrate the country’s commitment to defending its interests and protecting its personnel.

The attacks consisted of a combination of rocket and drone strikes across four separate locations. On Sunday evening, troops at Mission Support site Euphrates were targeted by a multi-rocket attack. Additionally, one-way drone attacks were launched on troops at Mission Support Site Green Village and al-Shaddadi. Fortunately, both drones were successfully neutralized before reaching their intended targets, resulting in no casualties or damage.

On Monday morning, more one-way attack drones were launched against forces at Rumalyn Landing Zone in Syria. While one drone was shot down, another impacted the landing zone, causing minor damage to four tents. Once again, no casualties were reported.

The weekend also witnessed several other attacks. On Saturday morning, multiple one-way attack drones were aimed at forces at Rumalyn Landing Zone, but one drone was intercepted and another failed to detonate upon impact. Similarly, on Friday morning, a one-way attack drone targeted forces at al-Tanf Garrison but was successfully countered before causing any harm.

In total, there have been at least 52 attacks on US and coalition forces since October 17, with 24 incidents occurring in Iraq and 28 in Syria. Pentagon officials have reported that 56 troops have been injured in these Iranian-backed group attacks. Of these, 25 troops sustained traumatic brain injuries, while other injuries were relatively minor.

Sunday’s airstrikes mark the third time the US has taken action against facilities or targets in the region due to ongoing attacks on US and coalition forces. Previous strikes targeted a weapons storage facility linked to the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and affiliated groups. The recent strikes also hit two facilities associated with Iranian-backed militias.

According to a defense official, the training facility struck on Sunday was believed to operate as both a logistics and weapons storage site. Secondary explosions observed after the strikes added weight to this assessment. The safe house near Mayadin was identified as a headquarters facility for IRGC-affiliated groups in the area.

The purpose of these strikes was to disrupt and degrade the capabilities and freedom of action of the IRGC and its associated forces responsible for the attacks on US troops. The defense official noted that IRGC-affiliated personnel were present at the facilities during the strikes, although a casualty assessment was currently unavailable.

While the United States aims to avoid further hostilities and does not seek conflict, the attacks by Iranian-backed groups against US forces are deemed unacceptable and must cease. By targeting IRGC-affiliated facilities, the US intends to hold Iran accountable for these assaults on its troops.

