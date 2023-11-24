US Forces Face Multiple Attacks in Iraq and Syria Amidst Rising Tensions

In an escalation of hostilities, US and coalition forces stationed in Iraq and Syria encountered four separate attacks on Thanksgiving Day. These attacks included the launch of one-way attack drones and a multi-rocket attack on various military bases in both countries. Al-Asad Airbase and Erbil Airbase in Iraq, as well as Mission Support Site Euphrates and Mission Support Site Green Village in Syria, were all targeted.

These attacks followed a prior incident on Wednesday when Erbil Airbase was struck by a one-way attack drone. Fortunately, there were no reported casualties or infrastructure damage from any of these attacks.

The recent assaults add to a total of 73 attacks on US and coalition forces since October 17. Additionally, tensions rose further when US forces conducted airstrikes on facilities utilized by the Iranian-backed Kataib Hezbollah group in Iraq. These strikes were in response to previous attacks on US and coalition forces by Iran and its affiliated groups.

The airstrikes targeted an operations center and command and control node near Al Anbar and Jurf al Saqr in Iraq. These locations were reportedly involved in recent attacks on US and coalition bases in both Iraq and Syria. As a result of the strikes, at least eight Kataib Hezbollah fighters were killed, with four others wounded.

This marked the fourth US strike against targets associated with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps since the attacks began in October. Previous strikes targeted weapons and ammunition storage facilities, a training facility, and a safe house affiliated with the IRGC.

These attacks on US and coalition forces commenced after the conflict between Hamas and Israel. The Pentagon contends that despite the continued attacks, the US has effectively deterred further escalations, preventing the war from spreading into a wider regional conflict.

