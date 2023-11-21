New Title: Escalating Tensions: US Responds to Attack on Air Base in Iraq

In a recent incident at Ain al-Asad air base, located west of Baghdad, U.S. forces were targeted in an attack, leading to a swift response in self-defense. The attack involved a close-range ballistic missile, which caused minor damage to infrastructure and resulted in eight injuries. However, the U.S. military swiftly retaliated, taking out several Iranian-backed militants involved in the assault.

While this is the first publicly acknowledged retaliation on Iraqi territory for recent drone and missile attacks against U.S. troops, it is important to note that previous responses had gone unannounced. The United States has been facing a series of attacks by Iran-aligned Iraqi militia groups, with a total of 66 recorded incidents in Iraq and neighboring Syria. Until now, the U.S. response had been limited to three separate sets of strikes in Syria. These attacks have resulted in minor injuries or traumatic brain injuries to at least 62 U.S. personnel.

The origins of these attacks can be traced back to U.S. support for Israel during the Gaza conflict. Iraqi militia groups claim that the U.S. support for Israel’s bombardment of Gaza, following the attacks by Palestinian militant group Hamas, was a contributing factor to their decision to target U.S. forces. These attacks have effectively ended a year-long truce between Iraqi factions and the United States. It is worth mentioning that these factions were initially formed to fight against U.S. troops, with some established in the aftermath of the 2003 U.S. invasion and others later in 2014 to combat the Islamic State.

The recent escalation in tension has drawn attention to Iran’s network of regional militias, known as the Axis of Resistance, which includes Lebanon’s Hezbollah among its ranks. This network has become involved in the Gaza war, further complicating the situation. A member of the “Islamic Resistance in Iraq,” an Iran-aligned Iraqi militia group, was reported to have been killed in the battle against U.S. forces. The casualty marks the first known death in Iraq directly linked to the ongoing Gaza conflict.

The United States currently maintains a military presence in Iraq and Syria, with around 2,500 troops in Iraq and 900 troops in Syria. Their mission is to assist and advise local forces in preventing a resurgence of the Islamic State, which had seized significant territory in both countries in 2014 before being defeated.

As tensions continue to rise, it remains to be seen how this latest incident will impact the ongoing dynamic between U.S. forces and Iranian-backed militias in the region. Both sides have shown a willingness to respond forcefully, and the situation is likely to remain volatile in the foreseeable future.

