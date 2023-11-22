US Forces Launch Strike in Iraq After Multiple Attacks

In a recent development, the United States has carried out two sets of strikes in Iraq against Iranian-backed militants. These strikes mark the first publicly reported response by the US to the numerous attacks targeting troops in the region. The decision to retaliate comes after weeks of restraint due to the delicate political situation in Iraq.

Under the leadership of Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, Iran-backed militias hold considerable power. Al-Sudani, who needed their support to attain power a year ago, finds himself in a challenging situation as these militias form a robust coalition within his governing administration.

According to statements from the US military, the strikes were carried out in direct response to attacks by Iran and Iran-backed groups against US and coalition forces. The target of the strike was a Kataeb Hezbollah operations center and a Kataeb Hezbollah Command and Control node near Al Anbar and Jurf al Saqr, located south of Baghdad. While there were Kataeb Hezbollah personnel present, the assessment of casualties is still ongoing.

These strikes come on the heels of an attack on a US air base west of Baghdad, where US forces were targeted and an AC-130 aircraft responded in self-defense, resulting in the deaths of a number of Iranian-backed militants. The attack on Ain al-Asad air base was carried out using a close-range ballistic missile, causing minor damage to infrastructure and resulting in eight injuries.

Since October 17, there have been a total of 66 attacks against US forces in Iraq and neighboring Syria, all claimed by Iran-aligned Iraqi militia groups. To date, the US response had been limited to three sets of strikes in Syria. However, with the recent escalation in attacks, it appears that the US has decided to take a more direct approach.

These attacks on US targets have effectively ended a year-long unilateral truce that Iraqi factions, including those formed to fight against US troops in the aftermath of the 2003 invasion and against the Islamic State in 2014, had declared with Washington. The attacks have been linked by Iraqi militia groups to US support for Israel during the conflict with Palestinian militant group Hamas in Gaza.

The killing of a member of the “Islamic Resistance in Iraq” in the battle against US forces marks the first reported casualty in Iraq related to the recent Gaza war. The conflict has drawn in various factions within Iran’s network of regional militias, known as the Axis of Resistance, including Lebanon’s Hezbollah.

The United States currently maintains 900 troops in Syria and 2,500 in Iraq, with a mission to advise and assist local forces in preventing a resurgence of the Islamic State, which had gained significant control over large portions of both countries in 2014 before being defeated.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Why did the United States carry out strikes in Iraq?

A: The US launched strikes in Iraq in response to multiple attacks by Iranian-backed militants against US and coalition forces in the region.

Q: Why was the US initially reluctant to retaliate in Iraq?

A: The US was hesitant to retaliate due to the delicate political situation in Iraq, including the influence of Iran-backed militias within the governing administration.

Q: What was the target of the strikes?

A: The strikes targeted a Kataeb Hezbollah operations center and a Kataeb Hezbollah Command and Control node in Iraq.

Q: How many casualties were there?

A: The assessment of casualties is still ongoing at the moment.

Q: What caused the US to escalate its response?

A: The recent escalation in attacks against US forces in Iraq prompted the US to take a more direct approach.

Sources:

– [Reuters](https://www.reuters.com/) for original article