New Article: Increase in Attacks against US and Coalition Forces in Iraq and Syria

US and coalition forces in Iraq and Syria faced a heightened number of attacks on Thanksgiving Day, signaling an escalating threat in the region. These attacks come in the midst of ongoing hostilities between the United States, Iran, and Iran-backed groups.

On Thursday morning, Al-Asad Airbase and Erbil Airbase in Iraq were targeted by multiple one-way attack drones. Additionally, Mission Support Site Euphrates in Syria was hit by a devastating multi-rocket attack. Later in the afternoon, Mission Support Site Green Village in Syria also came under attack from a one-way attack drone. These assaults followed a previous attack on Wednesday, where another one-way attack drone was launched against Erbil Airbase. Fortunately, there were no reported casualties or damage to infrastructure in any of these incidents.

Since October 17, there have been over 73 attacks against US and coalition forces in the region. This surge in attacks comes after the US carried out airstrikes on facilities used by the Iranian-backed Kataib Hezbollah group in Iraq. These strikes were initiated in response to previous attacks by Iran and Iran-backed groups, including the close-range ballistic missile attack on November 21.

The facilities targeted in the airstrikes were identified as an operations center and command and control node near Al Anbar and Jurf al Saqr, Iraq. These locations were allegedly used by Kataib Hezbollah to coordinate and support attacks on US and coalition bases in Iraq and Syria. The group reported that eight of its fighters were killed, with an additional four wounded, as a result of the airstrikes.

It is worth noting that these recent airstrikes constitute the first direct US response in Iraq since the beginning of the ongoing attacks on US and coalition forces. However, they represent the fourth US strike against targets affiliated with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) since October 17.

The US Central Command justified the airstrikes as necessary measures to deter further attacks on US and coalition forces by Iran and Iran-backed groups. Despite the continued assaults, the Pentagon remains confident in the effectiveness of its deterrence strategy. According to a defense official, there has been no expansion of the conflict outside of Israel and Gaza, which demonstrates the success of the US in preventing further escalation.

