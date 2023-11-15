US Retaliates with Airstrikes in Syria Following Attacks on Personnel

In a swift response to a series of attacks on U.S. forces by Iranian-backed militia, two U.S. fighter jets launched precision strikes on weapons and ammunition facilities in Syria. The strikes, which were ordered by U.S. President Joe Biden, targeted locations used by Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps and the militia it supports. The Pentagon has warned that additional measures will be taken if attacks by Iran’s proxies persist.

Over the past week, U.S. and coalition troops have been targeted at least 19 times in Iraq and Syria by Iranian-backed forces. These attacks, carried out by groups such as Hamas, Islamic Jihad, and Hezbollah, have raised concerns of a wider conflict in the Middle East. Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian even stated at the United Nations that if Israel’s offensive against Hamas continued, the United States would not be spared from the consequences.

The U.S. airstrikes occurred near the Syrian town of Abu Kamal, close to the border with Iraq. Two F-16 fighter jets equipped with precision munitions were deployed to carry out the strikes. According to a U.S. defense official, these self-defense strikes were in direct response to the ongoing attacks against U.S. personnel by Iranian-backed militia groups.

Acknowledging the seriousness of these attacks, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin emphasized that the Iranian-backed assaults are unacceptable and must cease immediately. President Biden has directly communicated with Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, warning against any further targeting of U.S. personnel in the region.

It is important to note that the United States did not coordinate these airstrikes with Israel. However, Israel has been conducting military raids into Gaza following an attack by Hamas on Israeli communities. The situation remains tense, raising concerns about a potential ground invasion and the possibility of a broader conflict erupting.

