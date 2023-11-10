Biden Administration Monitoring Canada-India Dispute Amid Concerns About Indo-Pacific Strategy

The ongoing dispute between Canada and India has caught the attention of the Biden administration, raising concerns about its impact on the United States’ strategy in the Indo-Pacific region. While publicly stating that this is a matter between the two countries, U.S. officials privately believe Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s claims that the Indian government may have been involved in the killing of a Sikh separatist near Vancouver. They are also worried about the potential implications of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi adopting tactics to silence opposition figures abroad. This development raises concerns that the Canada-India dispute could undermine the U.S.’s efforts to counter China’s influence in the Indo-Pacific.

Canada and India are critical partners in the U.S.’s strategy to present a united and democratic front against China’s growing assertiveness. Both countries play important roles in countering China’s influence and are key to the U.S.-led efforts in the Indo-Pacific region. The Biden administration has been particularly focused on countering China’s assertiveness and has strengthened diplomatic efforts in the region through initiatives like the Quad, which includes Australia, Japan, India, and the United States. President Joe Biden sees the Quad as a key component of the Indo-Pacific strategy.

The concern within the Biden administration is that the Canada-India dispute could escalate further and potentially mirror the 2018 standoff between Britain and Russia following the poisoning of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal. In that case, Britain accused Russia of an assassination attempt on its soil and expelled Russian diplomats, leading to a series of reciprocal actions. U.S. officials fear that if Canada were to request the expulsion of Indian diplomats, the U.S. would be compelled to comply, risking a rupture in U.S.-Indian relations and potentially impacting the Quad’s cohesion.

While the situation has not yet reached a critical point, experts advise closely monitoring the developments. The allegations made by Canada against India were supported by intelligence from the “Five Eyes” alliance, consisting of Australia, Britain, Canada, New Zealand, and the United States. The Biden administration remains concerned about the potential repercussions on its Indo-Pacific strategy and will continue to watch the situation closely.