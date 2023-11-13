US Expresses Concern for Safety of Niger’s President Amid Political Instability

The political situation in Niger is causing “growing concern” for the safety of the country’s democratically elected president, according to the US Department of State. President Mohamed Bazoum is currently under house arrest following an apparent coup led by General Abdourahmane Tchiani. The US government has expressed worry about the health and safety of President Bazoum, as well as the safety of his family.

The situation in Niger has raised alarm bells among world leaders. US President Joe Biden has called for President Bazoum’s immediate release, emphasizing the importance of upholding democracy. This represents the seventh attempted coup in West and Central Africa since 2020 and raises concerns about the future stability of Niger.

The group responsible for the coup, known as the National Council for the Safeguarding of the Country, has suspended all institutions, closed borders, and imposed a curfew. General Tchiani has declared himself the new head of state and warned foreign governments against interference.

The Nigerien people have responded to the coup with both support and opposition. Protests erupted in the capital, Niamey, with some demonstrators expressing their loyalty to President Bazoum, while others supported the junta and criticized foreign influence. The situation has led to the evacuation of foreign citizens, including those from France and the US.

In response to the political instability, the US is temporarily suspending routine consular services and advising its citizens not to travel to Niger. The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has imposed sanctions on Niger and threatened military intervention if President Bazoum is not reinstated.

The situation in Niger has also brought attention to the presence of Russian paramilitary organization, the Wagner Group, in the region. An American delegation is reportedly strategizing in Nigeria to prevent the Wagner Group from gaining influence and destabilizing the area.

Niger has been a key ally in the fight against violent extremists in the Sahel region. The US has provided substantial military assistance to Niger, making it one of the largest security assistance and training packages in sub-Saharan Africa. However, in response to the coup, the US has frozen its funding to Niger.

As the political crisis unfolds, the safety and stability of Niger remain uncertain. The international community is closely monitoring the situation and advocating for a peaceful resolution.