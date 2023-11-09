United States Space Force Plans to Establish Hotline with China for Crisis Prevention in Space

The United States Space Force is considering the implementation of a hotline with China to prevent potential crises from escalating in space, according to General Chance Saltzman. While the U.S. has yet to engage with China on this matter, establishing a direct line of communication between the Space Force and its Chinese counterpart could prove valuable in de-escalating tensions.

The proposed hotline aims to ensure that if a crisis were to occur, there would be a designated channel for immediate contact. General Saltzman emphasized that the responsibility for initiating discussions lies with President Joe Biden and the State Department.

The space ambitions of China, along with its military activities in the Indo-Pacific, have raised concerns among neighboring countries. Japan, in particular, has been closely monitoring China’s actions, especially regarding Taiwan. The recent conflict in Ukraine has highlighted the significance of space capabilities in modern warfare.

General Saltzman, following talks with top Japanese defense officials in Tokyo, confirmed that the U.S. Space Force is exploring the possibility of establishing a local headquarters in Japan. Details regarding the potential location and purpose of the headquarters remain undisclosed. However, the general mentioned that it could resemble the branch established in South Korea last year.

Furthermore, deeper cooperation with like-minded countries, including Japan, is crucial for closely monitoring and understanding activities in the space domain. This collaboration aims to deter China and address potential “grey zone activities” such as satellite signal jamming. General Saltzman emphasized the importance of having early indications and warnings to accurately assess intent and avoid falling prey to such activities.

The establishment of a hotline and enhanced cooperation with Japan mark significant steps in ensuring stability in space operations and managing potential crises. By fostering direct communication and partnerships, the United States Space Force aims to prevent the escalation of tensions and maintain a secure space domain.

(Word count: 293)