US-Vietnam Relations Set to Soar Amidst Chinese Concerns

The United States is poised to significantly upgrade its diplomatic ties with Vietnam, a move that has potential implications for trade and geopolitical dynamics in the region. President Joe Biden is scheduled to visit Hanoi in a week, signaling the importance of the relationship between the two countries.

Vietnam, initially cautious about the upgrade due to concerns about China’s reaction, has been convinced by the Biden administration’s efforts to strengthen ties. The United States expects to be elevated to the top tier of Vietnam’s diplomatic ranking, alongside China and Russia.

While no official statements have been released, officials from both countries have expressed optimism about the two-step upgrade. In an effort to ease potential tensions with Beijing, Vietnam is contemplating high-level visits from Chinese leaders, possibly around the same time as Biden’s visit.

The risks of this diplomatic shift not going down well with China are apparent. However, Vietnamese leaders may have strategically chosen this timing, anticipating deteriorating US-China relations and recognizing the need to boost the Vietnamese economy. Vietnam seeks investment in capital, technology, and market access, which the US upgrade can potentially provide.

In addition to diplomatic upgrades, discussions about increased military supplies from the US to Vietnam have been ongoing. However, these talks will likely take time before any immediate deal is struck. Vietnam is also exploring opportunities to upgrade and expand its defense capabilities through engagement with other countries, particularly Russia.

Support from the US to develop Vietnam as a hub for the semiconductor industry is an added incentive for Vietnam. However, funding from public sources, such as the CHIPS Act, is limited. Nevertheless, the US may offer more support to bolster this sector.

Cooperation in the energy sector is another area with potential for growth, particularly in liquefied natural gas (LNG) and offshore wind projects in Vietnam. However, administrative and funding delays have somewhat dampened enthusiasm in this sector.

The upgrade in relations between the US and Vietnam is expected to benefit American businesses, particularly in the aerospace and energy sectors. Companies like Boeing and AES may make significant announcements during Biden’s visit, further solidifying their presence in Vietnam.

Vietnam already considers the US its largest export market, and the easing of US customs procedures could further boost bilateral trade. As US-Vietnam relations reach new heights, it remains to be seen how this development will impact regional dynamics and China’s response.

FAQ:

Q: Why is the United States upgrading its diplomatic ties with Vietnam?

A: The US sees potential economic and strategic advantages in strengthening its relationship with Vietnam. This upgrade is expected to bring investment opportunities and enhance cooperation in key sectors such as defense, energy, and technology.

Q: How does China feel about this upgrade?

A: China may view the US-Vietnam diplomatic upgrade with concern, as it poses potential challenges to its own influence in the region. The reaction from China remains uncertain, but tensions between the US and China could play a role in shaping the response.

Q: What industries stand to benefit from this upgrade?

A: Aerospace, energy, defense, and technology sectors are likely to benefit from increased cooperation between the US and Vietnam.

Q: Will the upgrade impact trade between the US and Vietnam?

A: The upgrade could lead to the easing of US customs procedures, which would facilitate trade and potentially boost bilateral economic ties between the two countries.

