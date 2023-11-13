International Pressure Mounts on Iran as Calls for Compliance Grow

Vienna, September 14 (Reuters) – Recent developments have seen the United States and three European allies once again issuing warnings to Iran over its nuclear program. This time, the focus is on demanding action to address concerns, such as the discovery of uranium traces at undisclosed sites. However, the prospect of a resolution remains uncertain, leaving both Iran and the international community in suspense.

The joint warning delivered by Britain, France, Germany, and the U.S.—collectively known as the E3—to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Board of Governors comes at a time when secret talks between the U.S. and Iran are complicating the standoff. While a resolution in November 2022 urged Tehran to cooperate with the IAEA’s investigation into uranium particles found at three undisclosed sites (now narrowed down to two), recent incidents, such as the removal of surveillance cameras last year and Iran’s enrichment of uranium to 60% purity, have further strained relations.

Notably, the United States has been engaged in undisclosed “de-escalation” talks with Iran, dealing with various issues, including the slowdown of enrichment to 60% purity, frozen Iranian funds abroad, and the possibility of a prisoner swap. These talks, which the U.S. has not publicly acknowledged, have added a layer of complexity to the situation, potentially muddying the waters.

In a joint statement to the 35-nation IAEA board, the four Western powers expressed their intent to take further action should Iran fail to implement the necessary measures outlined in the November 2022 Resolution and the 4th March Joint Statement. They emphasized the need to hold Iran accountable, hinting at the possibility of a resolution. However, it is important to note that previous resolutions against Iran have often resulted in a defiant response, leading to an accelerated expansion of its nuclear activities.

While some Western powers argue that there is no credible civilian explanation for Iran’s nuclear program, Iran maintains that its nuclear activities are solely for peaceful purposes. This disparity in perspectives further fuels the tensions between Iran and the international community.

During the recent IAEA board meeting, instead of pursuing a binding resolution, the Western powers opted for a non-binding joint statement. Co-signed by 59 other countries, the statement called on Iran to take immediate action on several key issues, including providing explanations for the discovered uranium traces. However, it is worth noting that the statement did not receive unanimous support, as only 22 out of the 35 board members backed it.

The international pressure on Iran is mounting, with growing calls for compliance and transparency in its nuclear program. As discussions continue and uncertainties persist, the world waits to see how Iran will respond and whether resolutions or alternative mechanisms will be pursued to address the ongoing concerns.

