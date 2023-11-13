The US Strengthens Ties with Cook Islands and Niue to Counter China’s Influence in the Pacific

The United States has taken a significant step in establishing diplomatic relations with two Pacific Island nations, namely the Cook Islands and Niue. This move, spearheaded by President Joe Biden, aims to strengthen partnerships in the Indo-Pacific region as a strategic counter to China’s growing influence. The Biden administration has made it a major priority to deepen engagement with Pacific Island nations, recognizing the importance of their cooperation on various fronts.

During a summit meeting at the White House, President Biden expressed his pride in recognizing Cook Islands and Niue as sovereign and independent states. He highlighted the vital role played by Niue in supporting the region’s sustainable development, security, and marine conservation efforts. With this diplomatic acknowledgment, the United States aims to enhance collaboration with Niue, particularly in addressing the pressing issues of climate change, maritime borders, marine resources, and sustainable economic growth in the Indo-Pacific region.

Similarly, President Biden emphasized that the establishment of diplomatic relations with the Cook Islands will pave the way for an expanded and enduring partnership. The focus will be on joint efforts to combat illegal fishing, address climate change, promote inclusive economic growth, and advocate for a free and open Indo-Pacific region. This renewed commitment between the United States and the Cook Islands sets the stage for meaningful collaborations on issues that directly affect the lives of both peoples.

To demonstrate its commitment further, the United States unveiled new infrastructure funding for Pacific Island partner nations. Additionally, $10 million will be allocated through the Quad partnership to enhance maritime domain awareness in the Pacific. The Pacific Island Forum (PIF) leaders, representing countries such as Nauru, Fiji, Australia, Samoa, and Tonga, attended the summit meeting at the White House. The leaders engaged in discussions throughout the day, including a roundtable with special presidential envoy for climate, John Kerry.

President Biden firmly stated that the Pacific will play a pivotal role in shaping the world’s history in the years to come. Recognizing the magnitude of this opportunity, he urged all parties to work together in writing a transformative story for future generations. Building a better world requires stronger partnerships, and the establishment of diplomatic relations with the Cook Islands and Niue stands as a testament to the United States’ commitment to collaborative efforts.

