US Ambassador Confirms Intelligence Sharing Among Five Eyes Network in Trudeau’s Allegations Against India

Toronto, September 23 – In a significant revelation, the US Ambassador to Canada, David Cohen, has confirmed the existence of shared intelligence among the Five Eyes partners, which played a role in Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s accusations against India. The allegations were related to the involvement of Indian agents in the murder of a Khalistani extremist on Canadian soil.

The Five Eyes network comprises the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and New Zealand. This intelligence alliance focuses on surveillance and signals intelligence. The confirmation by Ambassador Cohen sheds light on the collaborative efforts behind Trudeau’s public statement, which suggested a potential link between the Government of India and the aforementioned murder.

This revelation came to light during an exclusive interview with CTV News Channel’s program, ‘Question Period with Vassy Kapelos.’ The full interview is set to air on Sunday.

The confirmation from Ambassador Cohen further emphasizes the strength of the Five Eyes network and the importance of intelligence sharing among its member countries. The collaboration between these nations helps in the identification and deterrence of potential threats, even on an international scale.

