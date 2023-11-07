Shared Intelligence Supports Trudeau’s Allegation Regarding Indian Agents’ Involvement in Killing of Khalistani Terrorist

Recent comments made by United States diplomat, David Cohen, have confirmed that there was “shared intelligence among Five Eyes partners” that had prompted Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s allegation regarding the involvement of Indian agents in the killing of a Khalistani terrorist in Canada. The Five Eyes network is an intelligence alliance formed by the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and New Zealand. This revelation sheds light on the international cooperation and intelligence sharing that took place leading up to Trudeau’s explosive accusation.

While Trudeau’s allegations have been met with controversy and widespread disagreement from the Indian government, the confirmation of shared intelligence among the Five Eyes partners adds a new dimension to the discussion. Cohen did not delve into specifics regarding the nature of the intelligence or whether it included signals intelligence from Indian diplomats. However, this admission marks the first time a US government official has acknowledged the sharing of intelligence with Canada in this particular case.

In the aftermath of Trudeau’s remarks, diplomatic tensions between Canada and India have escalated, resulting in the expulsion of diplomats from both nations. Questions have arisen regarding the details and timing of the intelligence that informed Trudeau’s statements. While unofficial reports had previously suggested the involvement of intelligence-sharing among allies, this confirmation solidifies its significance.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken has expressed the United States’ concern about the allegations made by Trudeau and has emphasized the need for accountability in the case. The US is actively coordinating with Canada on the matter and hopes to see a thorough investigation take place.

As the investigation unfolds, it is crucial for all parties involved to maintain open lines of communication and transparency. The shared intelligence between the Five Eyes partners has played a pivotal role in shaping the discourse surrounding this case. It remains to be seen how this new information will impact bilateral relations and the ongoing investigation itself.