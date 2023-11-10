The Urgent Need for Evacuation: US Embassy Urges Immediate Departure from Haiti

In a press release issued today, the US Embassy in Haiti has made an urgent plea to all American citizens currently residing in the country: Leave as soon as possible. This appeal comes in response to the escalating security and infrastructure challenges faced by Haiti, leading to a surge in violence and a subsequent increase in homicides.

Furthermore, the embassy has stressed the importance of extreme caution while departing the country, emphasizing the severity of the situation at hand.

Haiti is currently embroiled in a devastating gang turf war, which has had dire humanitarian consequences. The violence has resulted in the displacement of approximately 200,000 individuals nationwide. Alarmingly, nearly half of Haiti’s population, equating to around 5.2 million people, are now in dire need of humanitarian aid.

The United Nations has been closely monitoring the situation and has brought attention to the urgent need for assistance in Haiti. They have acknowledged that the escalating violence has created a profound humanitarian crisis that requires immediate attention and action.

The gravity of the situation has become so severe that earlier this month, the US Embassy in Port-au-Prince, the capital of Haiti, had to temporarily close due to the concern surrounding gun violence in the vicinity.

As the situation in Haiti continues to worsen, it is crucial for US citizens to prioritize their own safety and heed the embassy’s call for immediate departure. The embassy remains committed to assisting and ensuring the well-being of its citizens during this tumultuous time.