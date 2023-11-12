The U.S. Embassy Closes Amidst Chaotic Situation in Haiti

The U.S. Embassy in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, made the decision to close its doors after the sound of “rapid gunfire” echoed nearby. The closure comes as the country grapples with increased violence, gang activity, and rampant crime.

The situation in Port-au-Prince has been deteriorating for months, with violent protests and gang clashes becoming the norm. As a result, the U.S. government had already advised nonessential personnel to leave Haiti due to the growing threat of kidnappings.

Last July, the U.S. Department of State warned U.S. citizens about the high risk of violent crimes and kidnappings in Port-au-Prince. The clashes between gangs and police have worsened, prompting the urgent call for Americans to leave the country as soon as possible through commercial means.

An alarming incident that highlights the dangers in Haiti occurred last week when a New Hampshire nurse and her daughter were kidnapped, and their whereabouts remain unknown.

Gang violence in Haiti has seen a significant increase, with a reported 28% rise in the first quarter of 2023. The senior U.N. representative in Port-au-Prince stated earlier this year that gang violence reached unprecedented levels in 2022, the worst in decades.

Amidst the violence, an estimated 165,000 Haitians have been forced to flee their homes, seeking refuge in temporary shelters. Additionally, the country is facing a dire food crisis, with as many as 5 million Haitians lacking access to sufficient food. The United Nations World Food Program recently withdrew from Haiti due to budget constraints, leaving many vulnerable Haitians without a vital source of assistance.

In response to the escalating situation, the U.S. has supported a United Nations plan for a multinational police force to tackle the gang violence, particularly in Port-au-Prince. Led by Kenya, this force aims to restore stability to the city and ensure the safety of its residents.

The U.S. Embassy has issued guidelines for American citizens remaining in Haiti, urging them to avoid large crowds, depart affected areas if possible, and be cautious of roadblocks.

Sources: The Hill