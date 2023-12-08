New Article: US Embassy in Baghdad Targeted in Rocket Attack, Escapes Casualties

The U.S. embassy in Baghdad, Iraq, came under attack on Friday morning as multiple rockets struck the vicinity of the embassy complex. While the attack resulted in minor material damage, fortunately, there were no reported casualties, according to U.S. and Iraqi officials.

The assault took place at approximately 4:15 a.m. local time and was carried out by 14 Katyusha rockets. Some of the rockets hit near one of the embassy’s gates, while others fell into the nearby river, as confirmed by an Iraqi security official. The heavily fortified Green Zone, where the embassy is located, also houses Iraqi government buildings and other embassies.

An embassy spokesperson stated that assessments of the incident are ongoing, but there are no reported casualties within the embassy compound. The attack seems to have been executed by Iran-aligned militias in Iraq, although no group has claimed responsibility thus far.

This incident marks the first attack on the U.S. embassy in Baghdad since the start of the Israel-Hamas conflict, which has heightened tensions in the region. Over the past two months, various militia groups have launched attacks on U.S. forces in both Iraq and Syria in response to Washington’s support of Israel.

The U.S. military has reported a total of 78 attacks on American facilities in recent weeks. Out of these, 37 occurred in Iraq, while the remaining 41 were in Syria. In response to these attacks, U.S. forces have conducted airstrikes targeting weapons depots and other facilities directly linked to Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps.

It is crucial to highlight the importance of safeguarding diplomatic personnel and facilities. The U.S. officials called on the government of Iraq to continue its efforts to protect foreign missions and coalition partners within its territory. The embassy spokesperson reiterated that the U.S. reserves the right to self-defense and the protection of its personnel anywhere in the world.

The situation in Iraq continues to remain volatile, with ongoing regional conflicts and the presence of various armed groups. The U.S. maintains approximately 2,500 troops in Iraq and an additional 900 in eastern Syria, engaged in operations against the Islamic State group.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ):

Q: What happened to the U.S. embassy in Baghdad?

A: The U.S. embassy in Baghdad was targeted in a rocket attack that caused minor material damage but no reported casualties.

Q: Who was responsible for the attack?

A: The attack is believed to have been carried out by Iran-aligned militias in Iraq, although no group has claimed responsibility so far.

Q: How many rockets were launched during the attack?

A: Fourteen rockets, known as Katyusha rockets, were launched during the attack.

Q: Are there any U.S. troops stationed in Iraq?

A: The U.S. has approximately 2,500 troops stationed in Iraq, along with an additional 900 in eastern Syria, engaged in operations against the Islamic State group.