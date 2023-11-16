Understanding Your Trial Subscription: What’s Included and How to Manage It

During your trial period, you will gain access to a comprehensive digital experience on FT.com, encompassing all the features and content offered in our Standard Digital and Premium Digital packages.

Our Standard Digital package grants you access to a wide range of global news, in-depth analysis, and expert opinions. On the other hand, our Premium Digital package includes all the benefits of Standard Digital, along with access to our premier business column, Lex, and 15 curated newsletters that cover crucial business themes with original and comprehensive reporting.

You have the freedom to change your subscription plan at any time during your trial by navigating to the “Settings & Account” section on our website. This flexibility allows you to explore different options and select the plan that best suits your needs.

Once your trial period ends, if no action is taken, you will automatically be enrolled in our premium digital monthly subscription plan, which provides full access to all our content for $69 per month. However, if you prefer to save costs, you have the option to switch your plan or choose to pay annually at a discounted rate, saving 20% on your subscription.

If you find that our Premium Digital package is not required, you can downgrade to our Standard Digital package. This robust journalistic offering fulfills the needs of many users and provides a rich collection of news and insights. You can compare the features of our Standard and Premium Digital packages to make an informed decision.

It’s important to note that any changes made to your subscription plan during the trial period will only take effect at the end of the trial. This means you will still have full access to our content for four weeks, regardless of whether you choose to downgrade or cancel your subscription.

Cancellation of your subscription can be done at any time online, without any hassle. Simply log into your account and navigate to the “Settings & Account” section, where you can select the “Cancel” option on the right-hand side. Rest assured, you’ll continue to enjoy your subscription until the end of your current billing period.

To provide convenience, we offer multiple payment options, including credit cards, debit cards, and PayPal. You can choose the method that suits you best.

We hope this information clarified the details of your trial subscription. If you have any further questions or need assistance, please don’t hesitate to reach out to our customer support team. Happy exploring!

