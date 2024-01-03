The Use of Gaza Hospital as a Command Hub: Unveiling the Reality

In a recent development, the United States has reiterated its belief that Hamas and other militant groups in Gaza employed the largest hospital complex in the region as a hub for their operations. This conclusion has been reinforced by newly declassified intelligence, which aligns with assessments made by Israeli and US intelligence agencies.

A senior intelligence official stated that the US Intelligence Community has independently verified information regarding Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad’s use of the hospital complex for various purposes related to their campaign against Israel. This confidence in their judgment stems from meticulous analysis and corroborated data.

However, it is important to note that the US intelligence community has not released any additional evidence to support their assessment. This has prompted questions and debates surrounding the extent to which the Al-Shifa Hospital truly served as the “beating heart” of Hamas operations, as claimed by Israel.

A comprehensive investigation conducted by the Washington Post in late December casts doubt on some of Israel’s claims about the hospital. During Israel’s siege and assault on the struggling hospital in November, the country faced widespread criticism for its actions, with doctors describing the situation as “catastrophic.”

Despite this, the new intelligence echoes previous allegations made by the Biden administration and Israel. They consistently claimed that there was a Hamas command and control center located in the tunnels beneath the hospital complex. John Kirby, a spokesman for the National Security Council, also stated that the hospital was being utilized for weapon storage and hostage holding.

According to the senior official, US intelligence maintains the belief that the hospital held at least a few hostages. Information obtained after the Israeli Defense Forces’ operation on November 15 revealed that Hamas members had evacuated the hospital days before the IDF’s approach. Hamas also reportedly destroyed documents and electronics in anticipation of the operation.

Following Israel’s control of the area, videos were released by the military showcasing weapons allegedly found within the hospital complex and a tunnel system beneath it. While Hamas acknowledged using the hospital to bring in hostages, they denied using it as a command hub. Meanwhile, the IDF published footage showing a tunnel extending under the hospital complex.

However, it is important to acknowledge that the evidence presented thus far falls short of conclusively proving that the hospital served as a primary command and control node for Hamas operations. Despite the claims made by both Israel and the US, no incontrovertible evidence has been published to substantiate these assertions.

