Absence of Solomon Islands Prime Minister Disappoints US in Pacific Islands Summit

SYDNEY/WASHINGTON, Sept 24 (Reuters) – The United States expressed disappointment as Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare decided not to attend the upcoming Pacific Islands summit with President Joe Biden at the White House. The Biden Administration had hoped to strengthen its engagement in the region, where it faces competition from China for influence.

In an effort to enhance collaboration with the Pacific Islands, President Biden will host a two-day summit with the leaders of the 18-member Pacific Islands Forum on Monday and Tuesday in Washington. However, the absence of PM Sogavare is seen as a setback.

“We are disappointed that PM Sogavare of the Solomons does not plan to attend,” stated a Biden Administration official, expressing their regret.

According to reports from the Australian broadcaster ABC, Solomon Islands Foreign Minister Jeremiah Manele will represent the country instead. However, the Prime Minister’s Office did not respond to a request for comment from Reuters.

During his speech at the United Nations General Assembly in New York, PM Sogavare praised the development cooperation provided by China, emphasizing its responsiveness and alignment with the national needs of Solomon Islands. He specifically highlighted China as their primary infrastructure partner, following an understanding reached with President Xi Jinping during Sogavare’s visit to China in July. This understanding involves leveraging China’s policies, including the Belt and Road Initiative and Global Security Initiative, to drive development in the Solomon Islands.

In addition to PM Sogavare, Vanuatu Prime Minister Sato Kilman will also be absent from the summit. An official from Kilman’s office confirmed that his absence is due to the necessity of all Vanuatu lawmakers being present in parliament on Monday for a no-confidence vote.

The absence of these leaders underscores the complex dynamics in the Pacific Islands, where countries balance their relationships with global powers like the US and China. As the Biden Administration seeks to increase its engagement in the region, it will face the challenge of navigating these intricate relationships and building partnerships based on shared interests and mutual cooperation.

