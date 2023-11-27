In a recent incident in the Gulf of Aden, a US warship came under fire from ballistic missiles after responding to an attack on a commercial tanker. The US military reported that two missiles were fired from Yemen towards the USS Mason, a guided-missile destroyer, and the Central Park, a tanker that had been seized by armed individuals.

The Central Park, which was carrying phosphoric acid, sent out a distress call claiming that it was under attack from an unknown source. Upon receiving the call, the USS Mason and other allied ships from a counter-piracy task force immediately rushed to the scene. They demanded the release of the vessel and successfully pursued and apprehended the attackers when they attempted to escape.

However, their mission was not yet complete. Several hours later, at 1:41 a.m. local time, two ballistic missiles were launched towards the general area where the USS Mason and Central Park were positioned. Thankfully, the missiles landed in the Gulf of Aden without causing any damage or injuries to the ships or their crews.

The Central Park, managed by Zodiac Maritime, provided reassurances that both the vessel and its crew were unharmed. It is worth noting that while Zodiac Maritime is listed as a business associated with Israeli billionaire Eyal Ofer’s Ofer Global, the company clarified that it is not owned by Ofer Global.

These events highlight the ongoing challenges of maintaining security in the maritime domain. Gen. Erik Kurilla, commander of US Central Command, emphasized the importance of safeguarding international shipping lanes for regional stability. Collaborating with allies and partners, the US military remains committed to ensuring the safety and security of these vital sea routes.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. What is a ballistic missile?

A ballistic missile is a self-propelled projectile that follows a ballistic trajectory. It is designed to carry a warhead and can be launched from land, sea, or air.

2. Who are the Houthi rebels?

The Houthi rebels are a group based in Yemen who are involved in an ongoing conflict with the Yemeni government and its allies. They are associated with the Zaidi Shia Muslim sect and emerged as a significant force in Yemen in the late 2000s.

3. What is the Gulf of Aden?

The Gulf of Aden is a body of water located in the Arabian Sea between Yemen, Djibouti, and Somalia. It is a strategic waterway that serves as a crucial shipping route connecting the Red Sea with the Indian Ocean.

4. What is a distress call?

A distress call is a communication signal used to indicate that a vessel or person is in immediate danger or requires urgent assistance. It is typically transmitted by radio or other communication devices.

