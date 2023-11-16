Eagle Pass, Texas: Fourth Iranian ‘Special Interest Alien’ Apprehended at US Border This Month

In a recent development, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) confirmed the apprehension of four Iranian nationals in Texas since the beginning of the month. These individuals are classified as “special interest aliens,” a term used to identify individuals from countries that are deemed to have conditions conducive to terrorism or pose potential national security threats to the United States.

One Iranian man in his 40s was taken into custody on Sunday morning in Eagle Pass, Texas, after crossing the southern border at approximately 3 a.m. Contrary to previous reports, the Iranian willingly surrendered himself to border protection agents upon making the illegal crossing.

It is important to note that “special interest aliens” undergo additional vetting and questioning after being apprehended. This ensures that any potential security risks are thoroughly evaluated. Last week, CBP agents also apprehended two Lebanese nationals in Eagle Pass who were classified under the same category.

These recent apprehensions highlight the ongoing concerns regarding security and the potential for terrorism. The invasion led by Hamas in Israel on October 7, resulting in the loss of many lives, has amplified these concerns. Given that Lebanon shares a border with Israel and is home to the militant group Hezbollah, which, like Hamas, is designated a terror organization by the U.S. State Department and receives funding from Iran, the connection between these individuals and potential security threats becomes evident.

In addition to the Iranian nationals, CBP has also apprehended an Egyptian man in his 40s. Furthermore, in the Rio Grande Valley Sector, authorities have detained 19 Iranians and 17 Syrians since Monday.

John Kirby, the National Security Council spokesman, acknowledged that Iran has a “broad complicity” in supporting Hamas. However, there is currently no evidence linking Iran to the planning, resourcing, or training of Hamas’ recent attack. The Department of Homeland Security’s threat assessment, published last month, warned of the potential exploitation of the increased flow of migrants and complex security environment at the U.S. border by terrorists and criminal actors.

It is worth noting that individuals with terrorism connections are seeking to exploit established travel routes and permissive environments to gain access to the United States, as highlighted in the threat assessment.

The apprehension of these “special interest aliens” further underscores the need for robust border security measures to ensure the safety and well-being of the American people. The CBP and other relevant authorities will continue to work diligently to address these security challenges and protect the nation against potential threats.

(Source: Fox News)