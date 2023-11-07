US Intelligence Determines Palestinian Group Responsible for Hospital Blast in Gaza

In a recent statement, the US National Security Council (NSC) has assessed that Israel was not responsible for the explosion at a hospital in Gaza on Tuesday. The assessment was based on available reporting, including intelligence, missile activity, and open-source video and images of the incident. While the NSC continues to collect information, their current analysis, based on overhead imagery, intercepts, and open-source information, suggests that the explosion was caused by an errant rocket or missile launch carried out by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ).

According to Israeli officials, audio recordings of Hamas militants discussing the blast were released, attributing it to a rocket launched by PIJ. The initial evidence gathered by the US intelligence community also points towards the hospital strike being the result of a rocket launched by the same group. A blast analysis indicates that it was a ground explosion and not an airstrike. Although there was no singular crater indicating a bomb, there was extensive fire damage and scattered debris consistent with an explosion originating from the ground level.

However, it is important to note that the blast analysis is just one element being examined by the intelligence community. US intelligence officials have not made a final assessment and are still gathering evidence. The lack of access to the site and the bodies recovered has hampered the investigation. Current and former law enforcement officials mentioned that FBI teams could typically identify the rocket fuel and explosives used within hours by examining samples from the scene. Without this opportunity, US officials are relying on signals and other intelligence to make a circumstantial assessment of the cause.

During his visit to Israel, President Joe Biden expressed confidence in the assessment that the hospital blast was the result of an errant rocket fired by a terrorist group in Gaza. Pompeo reiterated the US commitment to the protection of civilian life during conflict and expressed condolences for the loss of innocent lives. While authorities in Gaza claim that Israel was responsible for the deadly blast, the Israel Defense Forces have presented evidence suggesting a failed rocket launch by the PIJ as the cause. The IDF spokesperson emphasized that there was no direct hit on the hospital itself, with the only damage occurring in the parking lot outside the facility.