US-Israel Relations in Question as Ceasefire Demand Gains Momentum

In a surprising turn of events, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has publicly criticized Israel’s handling of the conflict with Hamas in southern Gaza. Despite Israel’s claims of prioritizing civilian protection, Blinken pointed out a clear gap between intentions and the actual results on the ground. The United States, along with many Arab states, is pushing for an immediate ceasefire, urging Israel to prioritize the safety of both Palestinian and Israeli civilian populations.

The Gaza health ministry reports that over 17,170 Palestinians have been killed and 46,000 wounded since the conflict began on Oct. 7. These numbers, coupled with the 92 Israeli soldiers killed during ground incursions, paint a grim picture of the ongoing violence. Amidst the fighting, the Palestinian Authority is collaborating with U.S. officials to develop a plan for the governance of Gaza after the war. The hope is for Hamas to become a junior partner under the Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO) in the creation of a new independent state that includes the West Bank, Gaza, and East Jerusalem.

As pressure mounts on Israel to address the civilian toll of the conflict, the Kerem Shalom border crossing is set to reopen for the inspection of trucks and cargo, aiding the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza. This move comes after Egypt and the United Nations advocated for an accelerated inspection process. The opening of the border crossing will facilitate a smoother flow of essential supplies to Gaza, which has been severely impacted by the conflict.

The call for a ceasefire has gained significant momentum at the United Nations, with the United Arab Emirates proposing a draft resolution. However, both the United States and Israel oppose an immediate ceasefire, arguing that it would ultimately benefit Hamas. U.S. President Joe Biden has emphasized the need to protect civilians and advocated for the creation of safe corridors to ensure the safety of those living in conflict zones.

As the conflict persists, questions arise regarding the timeline for major combat operations against Hamas. The United States has not provided Israel with a firm deadline to end these operations, asserting that there are still legitimate military targets in south Gaza, including key members of the Hamas leadership.

In the midst of this devastating conflict, families are left in anguish, anxiously awaiting news of their loved ones. Hostages held by Hamas remain incommunicado, despite repeated calls from Israel for the Red Cross to verify their well-being and arrange visits.

The situation in Gaza continues to escalate, with the international community divided on the best course of action. As the UN prepares to consider the ceasefire demand, the world watches with bated breath, hoping for an end to the violence and a path towards lasting peace.

