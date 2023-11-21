US Contemplating Rebranding Houthis in Wake of Ship Seizure

Amidst the recent seizure of a commercial vessel in the Red Sea, the White House is now considering a potential redesignation of Yemen’s Houthi rebels as a “terrorist” group. The Houthi rebels had claimed responsibility for the ship seizure, prompting condemnation from the United States National Security Council.

According to John Kirby, a spokesperson for the National Security Council, the seizure of the ship was deemed an act of “piracy” in international waters. Kirby further accused the Houthis of targeting civilians in recent times. The Red Sea serves as a critical trade route, specifically the Strait of Hormuz, making the region susceptible to any threats or disruptions.

This reconsideration by the US government comes as a reversal of a decision made in 2021 by President Joe Biden’s administration. Former President Donald Trump had previously designated the Houthis as a “foreign terrorist organization” and “specially designated global terrorists.” However, the move faced criticism from the United Nations and aid groups as it complicated the delivery of essential aid to war-torn Yemen.

The Houthi rebels, known for their Iran-backed operations, control significant portions of northern Yemen, including the capital, Sanaa. Recent weeks have seen an escalation in their attacks on Israel, which included missile strikes and drone assaults. Additionally, they have expressed their intentions to target Israeli vessels in the Red Sea.

One such attack involved the raid of a vessel named Galaxy Leader, operated by a Japanese company and affiliated with Israeli businessman Abraham “Rami” Ungar. The crew, consisting of workers from different nationalities, remains under Houthi custody. The US has called for their immediate and unconditional release, also accusing Iran of complicity in such actions.

This ship seizure, resembling tactics commonly used by Iran, has raised concerns over potential future attacks by the Houthis in the Red Sea. The group identifies itself as part of the “axis of resistance,” a network of armed factions supported by Iran and hostile towards Israel and the US.

The Biden administration initially revoked the “terror” designations for the Houthis to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid in Yemen. The country has been plagued by conflict between the group and the government, with support from a Saudi-led coalition since 2015. However, the administration has reconsidered this decision on at least one occasion following drone and missile attacks claimed by the Houthis against the United Arab Emirates.

