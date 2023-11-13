New US Airstrikes Target Iranian-Backed Groups in Syria

In a recent development, the United States military initiated airstrikes against Iranian-backed groups in eastern Syria. The strikes specifically targeted a training location and a weapons facility, highlighting the US government’s response to a series of attacks on bases housing US troops in both Iraq and Syria.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin emphasized the importance of safeguarding US personnel in his statement regarding the airstrikes. Austin affirmed that President Biden places the highest priority on the safety of US personnel, prompting the military’s action as a strong message of self-defense.

While details of the military operation remain confidential, it has been reported that one of the targeted sites also contained weapons storage. As Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps and Iran-backed militias were utilizing these locations, the US airstrikes aimed to disrupt their activities and curtail the threat they pose.

The series of attacks leading up to these airstrikes have been attributed to various militant groups, operating under the umbrella of the Islamic Resistance in Iraq. Since October 17th, these groups have indiscriminately carried out nearly 50 attacks on bases housing US personnel in Iraq and Syria.

Notably, these attacks coincide with the escalating tensions in the region, particularly in the aftermath of a powerful explosion at a Gaza hospital, which caused widespread destruction and loss of life. The Israeli military responded with force, targeting Gaza as a response to Hamas’ destructive activities. In light of these events, several groups have vowed to retaliate against the US for supporting Israel in its efforts against Hamas.

As per the Pentagon’s records, approximately 56 US personnel have sustained injuries in these attacks, comprising a combination of traumatic brain injuries and minor wounds. Nevertheless, all injured personnel have recovered and have returned to their duties.

