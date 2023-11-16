US Responds to Attacks on American Troops with Airstrike on Syrian Weapons Facility

In a recent operation, the United States has conducted an airstrike on a weapons storage facility in Syria in response to a series of attacks on American personnel in both Iraq and Syria. The airstrike, carried out by two F-15 fighter jets, targeted the Maysulun weapons storage facility located in eastern Syria.

The safety of U.S. personnel is of utmost priority to President Biden, and this action was taken to send a clear message that the United States will defend itself, its personnel, and its interests. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin emphasized the importance of protecting American troops and its allies.

Video footage of the military operation reveals the initial strikes by the fighter jets, followed by secondary explosions. These strikes were a direct response to the attacks on U.S. personnel that have taken place in both Iraq and Syria over the past few weeks.

Since October 17, there have been a total of 46 attacks on U.S. and coalition forces in the region, with 24 occurring in Iraq and 22 in Syria. These attacks utilized a combination of one-way attack drones and rockets, many of which were successfully intercepted and neutralized by robust defense systems.

Despite the effective defense measures, one American contractor was tragically killed in an attack, and there have been a total of 56 injuries to U.S. troops as of November 9, including 25 traumatic brain injuries (TBIs). However, all service members have since returned to duty, showcasing their resilience.

The targeted rockets were primarily aimed at U.S. and coalition forces stationed at air bases in Iraq and other sites in Syria. It is important to note that these attacks are fueled by the ongoing violence between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, with the United States backing Israel’s stance.

Moving forward, the United States remains fully prepared to take further necessary measures to protect its people and facilities. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin directly named Iran and held them accountable for these attacks, emphasizing that the U.S. will not tolerate such actions.

While the United States does not seek conflict and has no desire for further hostilities, it cannot turn a blind eye to the Iranian-backed attacks on its forces. The U.S. is determined to expose Iran’s involvement and will not hesitate to take additional action if these attacks continue.

