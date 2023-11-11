The Harassment of Pro-Democracy Activists’ Families in Hong Kong: A Troubling Trend

Recent incidents involving the families of pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong have raised serious concerns and prompted condemnation from the US State Department. The authorities in Hong Kong have been accused of ongoing harassment, targeting the family members of activists living overseas. The cases of Nathan Law, Joshua Wong, and Elmer Yuen have particularly alarmed US officials, as their family members and acquaintances have reportedly been detained and questioned by the Hong Kong police.

This escalating campaign of intimidation against individuals exercising their human rights and fundamental freedoms is deeply troubling. The erosion of freedoms in Hong Kong is a matter of great concern to the international community. Moreover, it is clear that these actions also represent a form of transnational repression, aimed at silencing and coercing individuals abroad and forcing their return to Hong Kong.

One striking example of this harassment involved exiled pro-democracy activist Nathan Law. In July, the Hong Kong police conducted a search of his family home and took his family members in for questioning. Additionally, they announced substantial bounties for information leading to the arrest of Law and other activists in self-imposed exile who are wanted for national security offenses.

Law had previously severed ties with his family in Hong Kong upon arriving in Britain, where he has been granted political asylum. Despite this, his parents and elder brother were interrogated on July 11 about their alleged financial support for him. Thankfully, they were later released, according to police sources cited by the city’s public broadcaster RTHK.

The Hong Kong government has consistently denied that the national security law imposed by Beijing infringes on freedoms in the city. It argues that the law has effectively restored stability after massive pro-democracy protests. However, critics argue that the legislation is a mechanism for suppressing dissent and quashing political opposition.

Pro-democracy activists like Law have been targeted under the national security law, facing accusations ranging from collusion with foreign forces to subversion of state power. These charges carry severe consequences and can result in lengthy prison sentences.

The US State Department has called on both the Hong Kong authorities and the Chinese government to uphold the rights and freedoms of the people in Hong Kong as guaranteed by the Basic Law and the Sino-British Joint Declaration, which established the framework for the city’s handover from British to Chinese rule.

FAQ

Q: What is the national security law in Hong Kong?

The national security law in Hong Kong is a controversial legislation imposed by Beijing in 2020. It is aimed at suppressing activities deemed threatening to China’s national security and has been widely criticized for infringing on the rights and freedoms of Hong Kong residents.

Q: What are the accusations against pro-democracy activists?

Pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong have been accused of various offenses under the national security law, including collusion with foreign forces and subversion of state power. These charges carry serious legal consequences, including potential lengthy prison sentences.

Q: What is transnational repression?

Transnational repression refers to the use of state power to target and intimidate individuals abroad who are seen as political opponents. It is typically employed by authoritarian regimes to silence dissent and exert control beyond their borders.

