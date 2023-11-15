US Raises Concerns Over Serbian Military Mobilization near Kosovo

The recent deployment of Serbian tanks and artillery near the border with Kosovo has raised concerns in the United States. In what the White House has called an “unprecedented” build-up, Serbia has stationed sophisticated military equipment near the frontier with Kosovo following deadly clashes in the region. The violence, which resulted in the deaths of a Kosovar police officer and three Serb gunmen, has heightened tensions between Serbia and Kosovo.

The United States has urged Belgrade to withdraw its forces from the border, describing the military deployment as a “destabilizing development.” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has spoken with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, calling for immediate de-escalation and a return to dialogue. While Vucic has not directly denied the recent build-up, he has rejected claims of heightened combat readiness.

The purpose of the Serbian military mobilization remains unclear. However, the US National Security Council and the US National Security Adviser have expressed concerns about the situation. US officials have emphasized the importance of dialogue between Kosovo and Serbia as the long-term solution for stability in the region.

The clashes in Kosovo last weekend began when heavily armed Serb gunmen attacked a patrol near the Serbian border, resulting in the death of a Kosovar police officer. Several dozen assailants then barricaded themselves at an Orthodox monastery, leading to a firefight in which three gunmen were killed and three were arrested. The sophistication and organization of the attack have raised further concerns among international observers.

In response to these developments, the NATO peacekeeping force in Kosovo, known as KFOR, will be increasing its presence in the region. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has confirmed that the alliance is prepared to boost the KFOR force to address the situation.

Kosovo, which broke away from Serbia in 2008, has faced ongoing tensions between the ethnic Albanian majority and Serb minority. The recent escalation in northern Kosovo has further strained relations between the two sides.

