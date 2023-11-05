The US Commits to Transferring F-16 Fighter Jets to Ukraine Upon Completion of Training

The United States has made a firm commitment to approving the transfer of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine once their pilots have completed the necessary training, according to a US official. The goal is to ensure that Ukraine receives the fighter jets it has long sought as soon as its pilots are fully prepared to operate them.

Denmark and the Netherlands have taken the lead in developing a program to train Ukrainian pilots on the American-made F-16 jets. However, the US is also working with other countries to explore options for providing F-16s to the Ukrainian Air Force.

Recently, the US granted approval for the transfer of F-16 instructional materials from Denmark to Ukraine. This move allows the Danish defense ministry to proceed with their efforts to establish pilot and maintenance training programs. The approval encompasses crucial training modules, documentation, and classroom materials, including sensitive US technology information.

The approval of the third-party transfer request from Denmark marks a significant milestone in the process of training Ukrainian fighter pilots to operate fourth-generation F-16 jets. Ukrainian pilots are expected to commence their training on the F-16s later this month alongside pilots from 11 other coalition countries participating in the program.

In a demonstration of ongoing support for the initiative, Secretary of State Antony Blinken sent letters to his counterparts in Denmark and the Netherlands, assuring them of the Biden administration’s full backing for the transfer of the fighter jets. Blinken emphasized that all necessary approvals, including those from the US Congress, will be expedited once the training on the advanced aircraft is completed.

While the US remains committed to facilitating the transfer, some hurdles still need to be overcome. The US has yet to receive a formal training plan to familiarize and prepare Ukrainian pilots for the F-16s, although other countries already operate these jets. As an American aircraft carrying sensitive technology, the US must give its approval for the transfer of training materials, simulators, and manuals.

Efforts are underway to ensure that everything progresses swiftly. This includes assessing pilot availability, English proficiency requirements, and the coordination required to commence training. National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby explained that they are eager to get the Ukrainian pilots trained and ready as soon as possible.

Despite these efforts, Ukraine does not anticipate receiving the F-16s until sometime next year. Ukrainian Air Force spokesperson Yurii Ihnat acknowledged that it was already apparent that the jets would not be available for Ukraine’s defense purposes during the fall and winter months.

In preparation for flying the F-16s, the Ukrainian pilots are currently undergoing language instruction in the UK, as the aircraft’s instruments and materials are in English. They will also receive training on propeller-powered aircraft in addition to flying the Alpha jet in France. However, this training process will take time, and it is unlikely that the F-16s will be seen in Ukraine before next year.

The F-16 training program primarily involves younger pilots who have limited flight hours and are not currently involved in active combat. The program aims to equip these pilots with the necessary skills to enhance Ukraine’s defense capabilities.

In conclusion, the commitment of the United States to transfer F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine upon completion of training demonstrates the strong support and collaboration between the two nations. The training program, led by Denmark and the Netherlands, is a crucial step towards enhancing Ukraine’s military capabilities and aligning it with other countries flying the F-16. While there are still logistical and approval processes to navigate, the US and its partners are working diligently to ensure a swift and successful transfer of the fighter jets to Ukraine.