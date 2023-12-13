US Comedian Tou Ger Xiong Tragically Killed in Colombia

US comedian and activist Tou Ger Xiong met a tragic end in Colombia after attending a lively concert and agreeing to go on a date with a woman he met online. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the dangers that tourists can face when exploring unfamiliar territories.

Xiong, a popular Asian American comedian residing in Minnesota, documented his joyful experience at the Karol G concert in Medellín on December 3. Immersed in a sea of fireworks, smoke, and lasers, he enthusiastically cheered along with the crowd as the Latin Grammy winner captivated her fans with an electrifying performance.

However, just one week later, Xiong’s life took a devastating turn. Scheduled to meet a mysterious woman he connected with on social media, he instead fell victim to a group of men who attacked and kidnapped him. Tragically, his body was eventually discovered in a ravine. Authorities suspect that Xiong may have fallen prey to a honeytrap scheme commonly employed in major Colombian cities like Medellín. Wealthy tourists are often enticed by women they encounter online, only to find themselves facing violence at the hands of criminal gangs.

The US Embassy in Bogota has warned against the perils of such situations. According to their advisory, unsuspecting individuals are frequently targeted through online dating applications, as well as in bars and nightclubs. A particularly concerning method involves the use of scopolamine, a potent and colorless sedative that renders victims in a trance-like state and erases their memory. The drug can be easily concealed in food and drinks, leaving victims unconscious for hours.

It remains unclear whether scopolamine was involved in Xiong’s case, as investigations are ongoing. His brother, Eh, is currently working alongside US Embassy officials to repatriate Xiong’s body to Minnesota. One suspect has already been apprehended in connection with the crime.

In the hours leading up to the tragedy, Xiong reached out to his brother and a friend, revealing that he was being held at gunpoint. The assailants demanded a ransom of $2,000 for his release. Despite efforts to secure Xiong’s safe return, his body was discovered with multiple stab wounds in the La Corcovado ravine. Local law enforcement confirmed that Xiong was murdered before any payment was made. Authorities are now investigating whether his death resulted from an attempted escape.

Regrettably, Xiong’s case echoes the fate of another Asian American tourist who met a similar demise while attending a concert in Colombia. Paul Nguyen, a logistics consultant from California, went to Medellín last year to enjoy a vacation and watch a performance by one of Latin America’s biggest stars, Bad Bunny. After connecting with a woman on Tinder, his life was tragically cut short when he was drugged and robbed. Police later arrested an individual suspected of orchestrating the crime through dating apps.

Xiong’s tragic murder serves as a chilling reminder of the risks that tourists face in unfamiliar surroundings. It is vital for travelers to exercise caution and remain alert to potential scams or dangerous situations. Colombia’s Aburra Valley has witnessed numerous violent deaths among non-migrant foreigners this year, highlighting the need for increased security measures to protect visitors exploring the country.