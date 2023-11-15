US Cluster Munitions in Ukraine: A Controversial Tool in the Counteroffensive

Amidst the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia, the United States’ provision of cluster munitions to Ukraine has been a central point of discussion. Cluster munitions are weapons that break up in flight and release smaller submunitions, also known as bomblets, which can saturate a targeted area. These munitions have been employed by Ukrainian forces as they engage in a counteroffensive against the Russian invasion. They have proven effective in breaking through Russian defenses, including trenches and groups of vehicles.

One of the advantages of cluster munitions is their ability to cover a wide area, targeting multiple enemy positions simultaneously. Ukrainian troops initially used these munitions against dense groups of Russian infantry. However, Russian forces quickly adapted and began spreading out more thinly behind their fortifications, reducing the impact of the cluster munitions.

It is important to note that cluster munitions were not the only weapons provided by the U.S. to Ukraine. Since the Russian invasion in February 2022, the Biden administration has delivered approximately $110 billion in security aid to support Ukraine’s defense capabilities.

Despite the progress made by Ukrainian forces, Russia continues to inflict damage by launching missiles and conducting aerial attacks on major Ukrainian cities. This has resulted in civilian casualties, with Ukrainian officials accusing Russian forces of deliberately targeting rescue workers.

The use of cluster munitions has stirred controversy, both within the United States and among its allies. The United Kingdom and Spain, for example, expressed concerns about the use and delivery of these weapons to Ukraine. The U.K., as a signatory to the Convention on Cluster Munitions (CCM), prohibits the production or use of cluster munitions. The U.K. government emphasized its support for Ukraine by providing heavy battle tanks and long-range weapons, while calling for continued international assistance.

Similarly, Spain has committed to not delivering certain weapons and bombs to Ukraine, reaffirming its commitment to international agreements. However, the U.S., Ukraine, and Russia have not signed the CCM, which bans cluster munitions due to their humanitarian impact.

