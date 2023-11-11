New Travel Advisory Urges U.S. Citizens to Leave Haiti Immediately

The U.S. State Department has issued a new travel advisory urging all U.S. citizens to leave Haiti as soon as possible due to the current security situation. The advisory highlights the challenges of the country’s infrastructure and emphasizes the importance of departing via commercial or private transport.

Several airlines and charter companies are currently offering flights from Haiti’s international airports in Port-au-Prince and Cap-Haitien. However, it is crucial to note that seats fill up quickly, and availability may be limited, so it is advisable to book flights in advance. The State Department provides a “non-exhaustive list” of commercial airlines servicing Haiti, including American Airlines, JetBlue, Spirit, Air Caraibe, and Sunrise Airways.

For those in Port-au-Prince, it is essential to monitor local news and only depart when it is considered safe. If there are any challenges in leaving Haiti or if there is a need to apply or request the return of a U.S. passport or other travel document, individuals can contact [email protected] for assistance.

Traveling within Haiti is strongly discouraged, and it is recommended to exercise extreme caution and avoid demonstrations and large gatherings of people. If encountering a roadblock, it is advised to turn around and find a safe area. The State Department emphasizes the importance of making and practicing contingency plans for sheltering in place and accessing airports, especially when traveling to high-risk areas.

Visiting high-risk areas may increase the risks of kidnapping, hostage-taking, theft, and serious injury. It is important to understand that while in these areas, U.S. citizens are subject to the country’s laws and legal system, and the State Department may not be able to provide assistance.

The security update does not specify the reasons for the State Department’s decision to issue the advisory. However, the country has been facing escalating gang violence, leading to local evacuations and protests. The Haitian National Police, under the leadership of Police Chief Frantz Elbé, is actively working to hold accountable those responsible for encouraging violence and addressing the security challenges that the country is currently facing.

In a separate development, a judge in Haiti has begun interrogating some of the 18 Colombian suspects who were arrested in connection with the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse in 2021. This marks a significant step forward in the investigation, which has been delayed due to various factors, including a high turnover of judges overseeing the case.

As the situation evolves, it is crucial for U.S. citizens in Haiti to stay updated on the latest news and follow the guidance provided by the U.S. State Department. It is advisable to maintain contact with the nearest U.S. embassy or consulate for further assistance and support.

Source: U.S. State Department