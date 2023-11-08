The U.S. Embassy Urges American Citizens to Leave Belarus as Tensions Rise

The U.S. Embassy in Belarus has issued a warning to all American citizens currently residing in the country, advising them to leave immediately. The embassy’s alert comes as tensions escalate in the region, following Lithuania’s decision to close two major border crossings with Belarus due to concerns about the Russian mercenary group Wagner.

Lithuania, Latvia, and Poland have all expressed the possibility of further border closures with Belarus, heightening the sense of unease in the area. The U.S. State Department has also cautioned against travel to Belarus, citing reasons such as Minsk’s support of Russia’s war against Ukraine, the buildup of Russian military forces in Belarus, and the “arbitrary” enforcement of local laws.

The presence of Wagner in Belarus is a cause for concern, particularly after a failed uprising led by the group’s leader, Yevgeny Prigozhin. As a result of a deal with the Kremlin, Prigozhin agreed to exile in Belarus, where Wagner fighters have reportedly been helping train the country’s military.

Belarus, a country aligned with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the conflict in Ukraine, holds significant strategic importance in Europe. It shares borders with NATO countries such as Poland, Lithuania, and Latvia, as well as Ukraine. Of particular concern is the Suwalki Corridor, a narrow strip of land between Belarus and Russia’s Baltic Fleet enclave of Kaliningrad, situated along the border of Poland and Lithuania.

As tensions continue to rise in the region, it is crucial for American citizens in Belarus to heed the warning of the U.S. Embassy and depart immediately. Whether through the remaining border crossings with Lithuania and Latvia or by plane, the safety and well-being of American citizens should be the top priority. As the situation unfolds, it is essential to stay informed through trusted news sources and heed the advice of authorities.