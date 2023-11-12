U.S. and China Reach Agreement to Expand Flights Between Countries

The United States and China have come to an agreement to significantly increase the number of passenger flights between the two nations. In a move that highlights rare cooperation between the world’s two largest economies, the U.S. Transportation Department (USDOT) announced on Friday that the current number of Chinese passenger flights permitted to fly to the U.S. will be doubled. Starting September 1, the number of weekly round-trips will increase from 12 to 18, and further increase to 24 per week starting October 29.

This development follows the recent lifting of pandemic-related restrictions on group tours by China for several countries, including the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Australia. The USDOT has approved the first tranche of flights to start on September 1 in anticipation of an increase in demand due to the beginning of the academic year.

While this expansion of air travel capacity presents new opportunities for airlines, it is not expected that U.S. carriers will immediately take advantage of all 18 weekly flights. The Chinese Embassy in Washington emphasized the importance of direct flights in facilitating mutual visits and trade between the two countries.

This positive step forward in aviation cooperation between the United States and China is credited to consistent engagement between officials from both nations, including Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s trip to China in June. The USDOT expressed its commitment to maintaining a competitive balance and fair opportunities for carriers from both countries.

Under this agreement, United Airlines has already announced plans to expand its flights between the U.S. and China, including the resumption of flights to Beijing and the reintroduction of its daily service to Shanghai. Airlines for America, an industry trade group, has expressed support for the gradual reopening of air services between the two countries that aligns with passenger demand.

It is worth noting that the increased number of weekly flights, currently set at 24, is still significantly lower than the more than 150 round-trip flights allowed by each side prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, this expansion reflects a positive trend towards the restoration of air travel between the United States and China.

