Russian-German Man Accused of Illicitly Supplying Military Technology to Russia

U.S. prosecutors have leveled charges against a Russian-German man for smuggling microelectronics technology with military applications to Russia, with the intention of supporting the country’s war efforts in Ukraine. Arthur Petrov, a 33-year-old dual citizen, was apprehended in Cyprus in response to the U.S. government’s request.

The accused, together with two unidentified Russian co-conspirators, allegedly used shell companies to conceal the illegal procurement of microelectronics from U.S. distributors who were subject to American export controls. The microelectronics were earmarked for Electrocom, a St. Petersburg-based supplier of electronic components to Russian military equipment providers.

While Arthur Petrov’s defense attorney has not been identified, Electrocom, the receiving company, did not respond to inquiries after business hours.

U.S. Attorney Damian Williams highlighted the national security implications of illicitly supplying Russia with military technology, emphasizing that it poses a direct threat.

The charges against Petrov include multiple counts such as violating U.S. export control laws, smuggling, wire fraud, money laundering, and other conspiracy charges. If convicted, each count carries a maximum sentence ranging from five to 20 years in prison.

The criminal complaint revealed that the technology smuggled included components recovered from Russian military hardware discovered on Ukrainian battlefields. These components were linked to guided missiles, drones, electronic warfare, and communications devices.

According to the complaint, over $225,000 worth of components were shipped between February 2022 and August 2023, coinciding with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Arthur Petrov’s case was coordinated by the U.S. Department of Justice’s Task Force KleptoCapture, which focuses on enforcing sanctions, export restrictions, and other measures in response to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

The charges against Petrov highlight the importance of international efforts to curb illicit arms smuggling and protect national security interests.