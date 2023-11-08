US and Canada Impose Sanctions on Belarus Over Human Rights Abuses and Support for Russia

In a joint effort, the United States and Canada have announced new sanctions against Belarus. The move comes as a response to allegations of human rights abuses and support for Russia amid the ongoing war in Ukraine. The U.S. Treasury Department has designated eight individuals and five entities to the sanctions list for their alleged funding of the Belarusian government. Similarly, Canada has imposed sanctions on nine individuals and seven entities, including government officials, judges, and military manufacturing and technology firms.

The actions taken by the U.S. and Canada aim to address several areas of concern. According to the U.S. Treasury Department, these sanctions target entities involved in the oppression of civil society in Belarus, complicity in Russia’s war in Ukraine, and the enrichment of Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko. Canada’s sanctions list includes high-ranking government officials, the head of Belarusian state television, the defense ministry, and various military-related entities.

While Lukashenko has repeatedly accused the West of attempting to overthrow his regime, the international community continues to express concerns over the alleged crackdown on opposition forces and election fraud. These actions have resulted in multiple rounds of sanctions imposed on Belarus over the years. Moreover, Belarus had permitted Russia to deploy troops into Ukraine last year, further straining relations with Western nations.

The entities targeted by the U.S. sanctions include state-owned enterprises and individuals associated with those enterprises, as well as employees of a Belarus government agency. Additionally, the sanctions aim to curb sanctions evasion by targeting individuals facilitating support for Lukashenko’s government. The U.S. sanctions also identified a blocked aircraft as blocked property. Among the entities targeted, the state-owned Belavia Belarusian Airlines and Byelorussian Steel Works Management Company were previously sanctioned by the European Union.

Belarus, led by Alexander Lukashenko since 1994, has been a long-standing ally of Russia among ex-Soviet states. The increasing geopolitical tensions in the region have prompted Russia’s decision to deploy tactical nuclear weapons on Belarusian territory. In response to these developments, the U.S. Treasury Department has issued two general licenses related to Belarus.

As the United States and Canada unite to impose sanctions on Belarus, these measures signify their shared commitment to addressing human rights abuses and the destabilizing actions of the Belarusian regime. By economically targeting key entities and individuals, both nations hope to exert pressure and prompt a change in Belarus’ behavior. The international community will closely monitor the impact of these sanctions and their effectiveness in achieving their intended objectives.