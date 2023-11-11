Tragic Incident at US-Canada Border Serves as a Stark Reminder of Wildlife Encounters

A recent incident at the US-Canada border near Glacier National Park in Montana has highlighted the potential dangers of encountering wildlife in the great outdoors. A 73-year-old woman was attacked by a bear while hiking with her husband and dog in the Flathead National Forest. Although her husband was able to scare the bear away with bear spray, the woman sustained serious injuries and was airlifted to a nearby hospital.

While wildlife encounters can be a thrilling part of outdoor activities, they also come with inherent risks. This incident serves as a reminder that even seasoned hikers and outdoor enthusiasts must remain vigilant in bear country. National parks and forests where bears reside, such as Montana’s Flathead National Forest and Canada’s Banff National Park, are particularly active during the fall as bears consume more food in preparation for hibernation.

Notably, this is the second reported bear attack in Montana within a month. In a separate incident near Big Sky, a man was attacked by a grizzly bear while tracking a deer with a group of hunters. Similarly, two individuals lost their lives in a grizzly bear attack at Banff National Park in Western Canada. The park had to be partially closed due to safety concerns.

It is imperative for anyone exploring the backcountry to exercise caution and be aware of their surroundings. While fatal bear attacks are rare, it is essential to know how to respond if a bear is encountered. The US Forest Service offers helpful tips, including remaining calm, grouping together, and slowly backing away while speaking calmly to identify oneself as a human. Additionally, carrying bear spray and knowing how to use it can be a crucial lifesaving measure.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Q: Are bear encounters common in national parks and forests?

A: Bear encounters can occur in national parks and forests where bears are present. It is important to be prepared and know how to respond if such an encounter takes place.

Q: What should I do if I encounter a bear in the wild?

A: If you encounter a bear, it is crucial to remain calm, group together, and slowly back away while speaking calmly to identify yourself as a human. Making loud noises and using bear spray can also help scare the bear away.

Q: How can I stay safe while exploring bear country?

A: To stay safe in bear country, it is recommended to educate oneself about bears, travel in groups, make noise while hiking, store food properly, and carry bear spray as a precautionary measure.

Q: Are bear attacks common?

A: Bear attacks are relatively rare, with fatal attacks being even rarer. However, it is important to be aware of the potential risks and remain prepared while exploring bear country.

Q: What is bear spray?

A: Bear spray is a type of pepper spray specifically designed to deter bear attacks. It is highly effective and should be carried by individuals venturing into bear territory.

