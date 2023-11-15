US Urges Azerbaijan to Protect Armenians as Thousands Flee Karabakh

In a turbulent turn of events, thousands of Armenians are fleeing the breakaway enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh as they face a military defeat at the hands of Azerbaijan. The United States has called on Azerbaijan to prioritize the safety of civilians and allow much-needed aid to reach the region.

The Armenian families of Karabakh, a territory that has been under Azerbaijan’s control since the collapse of the Soviet Union, have been forced to flee their homes after suffering a swift and decisive military operation by Azerbaijan. The exodus began with approximately 13,550 out of 120,000 ethnic Armenians arriving in Armenia on the first day of their escape. They traveled in overcrowded cars, buses, trucks, and tractors, bringing along their possessions and loved ones.

Despite the harrowing journey, which included hungry and exhausted children and elders, the priority for these fleeing Armenians was survival rather than seeking a better life. The dire situation prompted a plea from the United States to Azerbaijan, urging them to respect the rights of the civilians in Nagorno-Karabakh and establish a ceasefire. The US also demanded that Azerbaijan fully reopen the Lachin corridor that connects the region to Armenia, facilitate aid deliveries, and allow international monitoring to ensure the well-being of the affected population.

While Azerbaijan’s President, Ilham Aliyev, has promised to protect the rights of the Armenians in Karabakh, tensions remain high, and the true extent of the humanitarian crisis is yet to be fully understood. The conflict has already claimed numerous lives and caused significant damage.

This recent shift in power in the South Caucasus region has not gone unnoticed by global actors such as Russia, the United States, Turkey, and Iran. Previously, Armenia had maintained a close security partnership with Russia while Azerbaijan forged deep ties with Turkey due to shared linguistic and cultural connections. Armenia’s recent attempt to strengthen its bonds with the West has strained its relationship with Russia, culminating in accusations of Russia’s failure to protect Karabakh. Moscow, on the other hand, dismisses these claims and warns Armenia against aligning itself too closely with the United States.

As the situation unfolds, there are suggestions that Azerbaijan may establish a land corridor to Turkey through Armenia. Such a move would have significant geopolitical implications and further complicate the already tense dynamics in the region.

The crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh is far from over, and the international community must rally to ensure the safety and well-being of the affected population. Failure to do so may result in more lives lost and irreversible damage to the region.