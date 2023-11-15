US Calls for Urgent UN Security Council Meeting on North Korea’s Human Rights Situation

In a bold move, the United States has urgently requested a meeting of the United Nations Security Council to address the concerning human rights abuses occurring in North Korea. This meeting, long overdue according to U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Linda Thomas-Greenfield, will provide an opportunity for the Security Council to discuss the ongoing atrocities committed by the Kim regime against its own citizens as well as those from other member states.

The U.S. currently holds the rotating presidency of the Security Council, which grants them the authority to convene meetings on pressing matters. On August 17, U.N. human rights chief Volker Türk and investigator Elizabeth Salmon will brief the council members on the grave human rights violations taking place in North Korea.

These abuses are directly linked to the regime’s unlawful pursuit of weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programs. The Security Council has a responsibility to address these horrors and crimes that occur on a daily basis. Not only do these actions disregard the rights and dignity of North Korean citizens, but they also pose a threat to regional stability, affecting neighboring countries such as Japan and South Korea.

However, China and Russia, who maintain close relations with North Korea, have expressed disagreement with discussing human rights issues in the Security Council. They argue that these matters should be addressed by other U.N. bodies like the Human Rights Council or the General Assembly.

Despite the differing opinions, the U.S. expects sufficient support from council members to proceed with the meeting. While China has previously been accused of obstructing transparency by blocking the broadcast of an informal meeting on North Korea’s human rights abuses, the minimum nine votes needed for the meeting to take place are anticipated.

Since 2006, North Korea has faced U.N. sanctions due to its ballistic missiles and nuclear programs. In 2014, the U.N. Commission of Inquiry found North Korea guilty of crimes against humanity, including acts such as extermination, murder, enslavement, torture, and sexual violence. These acts are committed against North Korean citizens based on political, religious, racial, and gender grounds, contributing to a climate of fear and suffering.

It is crucial for the international community to come together and address the profound human rights violations occurring in North Korea. By discussing this issue in the Security Council, important steps can be taken to hold the Kim regime accountable and ensure the protection of the rights and dignity of the North Korean people.

