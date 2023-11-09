Strategic Pacific Island States Face Funding Uncertainty Despite Congressional Efforts

The recent 45-day stopgap measure passed by the U.S. Congress to prevent a government shutdown has raised concerns about the potential funding shortfalls for strategic Pacific island states. Despite the Biden administration’s efforts to secure long-term funding programs for Micronesia, the Marshall Islands, and Palau, these nations now find themselves economically vulnerable and potentially more receptive to Chinese approaches due to the funding uncertainties.

The U.S. has established relationships with these countries through the Compacts of Free Association (COFAs), which include defense responsibilities for Washington and economic assistance for the Pacific island states. These agreements have also granted the U.S. exclusive military access to strategic areas of the Pacific Ocean.

The funding programs for the Marshall Islands and Micronesia were up for renewal by September 30, 2021, while Palau’s renewal was expected by the end of fiscal 2024. A new package of $7.1 billion over 20 years had been agreed upon this year, pending Congressional approval. However, the recent “continuing resolution” (CR) that prevented a federal government shutdown did not include approval for these new funding programs, leaving budget gaps for these Pacific island nations.

The lack of approved funds raises several concerns. Cleo Paskal, an expert on the COFA states, explains that the CR will likely pose challenges for countries like Palau, which has upcoming elections, and the Marshall Islands, which is currently navigating disagreements with the U.S. regarding the legacy of nuclear testing. These challenges could potentially make these nations more susceptible to political influences and potentially increase Chinese political warfare spin regarding the reliability of the U.S. as a partner.

Furthermore, economic implications are also at stake. Palau, which has experienced economic setbacks due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Chinese economic interference, was relying on the new funding package to address budget deficits. The Marshall Islands, on the other hand, has yet to finalize new terms with Washington as disagreements arise over how to address the legacy of U.S. nuclear testing.

This funding uncertainty presents an opportunity for China to extend its influence in the region. Reports have indicated that Chinese interests have already been trying to sway locals in Palau and oppose U.S. plans by offering attractive incentives. With no immediate response from the Washington embassies of Palau and the Marshall Islands, concerns grow about the potential impacts of delayed funding.

While the Biden administration has expressed its commitment to renewing the COFAs and has garnered bipartisan support, obstacles remain. Congressional infighting and disagreements within the U.S. State Department have added complexity to the negotiation process. However, the State Department assures that negotiations are ongoing and that they are actively working to finalize agreements with the Marshall Islands.

Overall, despite the efforts of the U.S. Congress and the Biden administration, the funding uncertainties faced by strategic Pacific island states have the potential to shape their economic vulnerabilities and influence the geopolitics of the region. It is crucial for all parties involved to address these challenges and ensure the continued economic and strategic stability of these island nations.