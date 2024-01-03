US Welcomes Israel’s Troop Withdrawal from Gaza

New shifts in Israel’s military operations in Gaza are being viewed positively by the Biden administration, as it indicates a move towards lower-intensity combat and targeted strikes on senior Hamas leaders. The Israeli military has confirmed the withdrawal of five brigades, including reservists, citing the toll on Israel’s economy. This reduction in troops will allow reservists to return to their jobs and prepare for future operations. While US officials are glad to see the transition, they acknowledge that it is happening slower than desired.

The move towards lower-intensity combat has been a long-standing recommendation of the US government as the civilian death toll among Palestinians continues to rise. Israel has always planned to shift its approach in Gaza, but previous delays have hindered progress. However, one US official believes that the current withdrawal signifies the beginning of a transition, although they would have preferred the changes to happen earlier.

Israeli officials, on the other hand, anticipate that the fighting will continue until 2024, casting doubt on the speed of any operational shift. While Israel has made significant progress in dismantling Hamas infrastructure in northern Gaza, active fighting in the south still persists. The US has expressed concern over the lack of decrease in Israel’s military presence in this region.

The Biden administration has actively engaged with Israeli counterparts to encourage the shift in military strategy. National security adviser Jake Sullivan and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin have personally delivered the message for change in recent weeks. The killing of a senior Hamas leader in Lebanon, suspected to be an Israeli drone strike, could be an indication of Israel’s readiness to engage in more surgical operations. However, there are concerns about potential retaliation from Lebanese Hezbollah, who have previously refrained from escalating the conflict beyond the border.

Overall, the withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza is seen as a positive step towards a more targeted and strategic approach to combat. While there are differing opinions on the timeline and extent of the shift, the Biden administration is hopeful that Israel will continue to adapt its operations to effectively dismantle Hamas in Gaza.

FAQ

1. Why is Israel withdrawing troops from Gaza?

Israel is withdrawing troops from Gaza to address the toll that ongoing deployments have taken on the country’s economy. This reduction will also allow reservists to return to their jobs and prepare for future operations.

2. How does the US view this withdrawal?

The Biden administration sees the withdrawal as a positive sign that Israel is listening to Washington and moving towards lower-intensity military operations and targeted strikes on senior Hamas leaders.

3. Has the US been urging Israel to shift its military strategy?

Yes, the US has long been urging Israel to transition from large-scale bombing to a more targeted and surgical approach to minimize civilian casualties.

4. How does Israel plan to adapt its operations in the future?

Israel recognizes the need to plan ahead and anticipate additional tasks and warfare throughout the year. The ultimate goal is to dismantle Hamas in Gaza.

5. Is the withdrawal happening quickly?

While the US is glad to see the transition, it is happening slower than desired. Israeli officials expect the fighting to continue until 2024, casting doubt on the speed of the operational shift.

6. What concerns are there regarding the shift to surgical operations?

There are concerns that targeted strikes on senior Hamas leaders could prompt a response from Lebanese Hezbollah, who have previously refrained from getting more involved in the conflict. Hezbollah leaders have warned of strong retaliation for any assassinations on Lebanese soil.