US Blocks UN Resolution Calling for Immediate Cease-Fire in Gaza: Democrats’ History of Support for Controversial Organization

In a recent move that has stirred up controversy, the United States has blocked a United Nations resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire in Gaza. This decision comes amidst ongoing deadly attacks between Hamas and Israeli citizens.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), an organization with a long history of attracting attention, has been in the spotlight once again. The executive director and co-founder of CAIR, Nihad Awad, made comments that sparked outrage. Awad expressed his joy at the Hamas invasion of Israel on October 7th, stating that the Jewish state has no right to self-defense because it is an “occupying power.”

The repercussions of Awad’s statement were swift. The White House swiftly distanced itself from CAIR, removing the organization as a dedicated partner in the fight against antisemitism from its official website. A spokesperson for the White House strongly condemned Awad’s comments, calling them shocking and antisemitic.

However, it is worth noting that numerous Democrat members of Congress have previously expressed support for CAIR. Some lawmakers have remained silent when questioned about their stance on the controversial remarks made by Awad. This has raised concerns and prompted scrutiny of these politicians’ affiliations.

For example, Senator Krysten Sinema of Arizona, who is facing re-election in 2024, has praised CAIR’s work as “advocating for a more just society.” Additionally, she has accepted campaign donations from former directors and chairs of the organization’s Arizona chapter. Another example is Senator Bob Menendez of New Jersey, who is currently facing criminal bribery charges. He commended CAIR in 2019 for empowering American Muslims nationwide in political and social activism.

While it is essential to recognize the right to support organizations based on their work, questions arise when controversial remarks are made by their leaders. The public must hold elected officials accountable for their associations and beliefs.

