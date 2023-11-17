US Reevaluates its Support of Ukraine as Military Experts Assess Stalemate with Russia

In a major turning point for the United States’ involvement in Ukraine’s conflict with Russia, experts are warning that the country is at a “key decision point.” The long-awaited Ukrainian summer offensive has come to a standstill and foreign aid is running low, leaving Ukraine’s ability to continue fighting against Russia in jeopardy.

Since the start of the war in 2022, the US has allocated roughly $110 billion to support Ukraine, with about 96% of that funding already spent. The White House National Security Council recently announced these figures, raising concerns about the nation’s sustainability in the face of Russian aggression.

Analysts like George Barros from the Institute for the Study of War present two options for the US. The first involves conducting an in-depth review of the Ukrainian counteroffensive to assess what worked and what didn’t. This introspection would enable the US to improve its approach and provide Ukraine with the necessary assistance. The second option is to accept that the summer offensive has failed and that Ukraine is incapable of achieving its objectives. This would lead to cutting losses and pushing for negotiations with Russia.

While the situation remains uncertain, it is crucial to avoid opting for a solution that does not contribute to long-term peace. Barros emphasizes the importance of a thorough analysis to guide future actions and prevent further escalation of the conflict.

Ukrainian Commander in Chief Valery Zaluzhny recently compared the current state of the battlefield to the positional warfare observed during World War I. The Ukrainian forces have encountered significant challenges, including Russian minefields, well-concealed artillery positions, and advanced surveillance technologies that hamper tactical surprises.

Zaluzhny explained that without foreign aid, particularly from the US, Ukraine stands little chance of repelling Russia. Ukraine’s population is significantly smaller, and its economy is not as robust as that of its aggressor. Zaluzhny stressed the importance of assistance in countering Russia’s strategy of overwhelming its adversaries with its abundant resources. He expressed concerns about Ukraine’s ability to sustain the conflict without outside support.

Matthew Wallin from the think tank American Security Project concurs, stating that Ukraine faces the traditional Russian Soviet strategy of wearing down opponents with sheer force. Given the resource disparity, Ukraine must outperform Russia to achieve its goals. However, Russia’s careful strategy has limited territorial gains for Ukraine, although the toll of the conflict has been greater for Ukraine than for Russia.

Critics argue that the US has been slow in providing necessary supplies such as tanks, de-mining machines, and fighter jets. The gradual deployment of aid, despite its significant cumulative value, has hampered Ukraine’s ability to mount an effective offensive. The delayed arrival of US-made Abrams tanks and training for Ukrainian pilots in American F-16 fighter planes further highlights these concerns.

As Ukraine navigates this critical phase, there are ongoing debates in Congress regarding additional aid for Ukraine. President Biden has requested $61.4 billion in aid, but opposition from Republicans and the focus on domestic budgetary priorities have hindered progress. The recent passing of a short-term spending bill to avoid a government shutdown did not include further funding for Ukraine.

Despite these challenges, Ukraine’s counteroffensive continues in the face of increasing attacks from Russia. The volatile situation in the Donetsk region demands attention, as it remains the focal point of the counteroffensive.

As the US and Ukraine evaluate their options, it is essential to find a sustainable solution that contributes to long-term peace and stability in the region. The success of Ukraine’s fight against Russian aggression relies on continued support and a comprehensive assessment of the conflict’s dynamics.

