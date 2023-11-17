Arab and US Leaders Meet to Address Gaza Crisis as Palestinian Casualties Rise

In the face of escalating violence and mounting casualties in Gaza, Arab and US leaders are set to convene in Jordan on Saturday to discuss the urgent need for a ceasefire. The meeting comes as Gaza health officials report that 15 people were killed in an Israeli air strike on an ambulance, which the Israeli military claims was being used by Hamas militants. The Palestinian health ministry has demanded proof from Israel that the ambulance was carrying militants. While Israel has accused Hamas of using hospitals as hiding spots for command centers and tunnel entrances, Hamas and the hospital authorities deny these allegations.

The dire situation in Gaza has resulted in deteriorating living conditions and a humanitarian crisis. Food scarcity, lack of clean water, collapsing medical services, and a rising death toll have severely affected the lives of the Gazan population. The UN estimates that nearly 1.5 million out of Gaza’s 2.3 million residents have been internally displaced due to the conflict.

Hamas, on the other hand, is preparing for a long-term confrontation with Israel, believing that they can hold off Israeli advances long enough to force a ceasefire and negotiate a settlement that includes tangible concessions, such as the release of Palestinian prisoners in exchange for Israeli hostages.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who is visiting the region, has called for a humanitarian pause in the fighting. While he emphasized the need for the release of hostages, he proposed a temporary ceasefire to facilitate aid delivery to Gaza and allow negotiations to take place. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected the idea of a pause without the release of hostages, and the Biden administration has been engaged in indirect efforts to secure their freedom.

In addition to the US, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, and Egypt will be represented at the meeting in Jordan. The Arab leaders will emphasize the urgent need for an immediate ceasefire, the delivery of humanitarian aid, and finding a solution to the deteriorating security situation in the region.

As the crisis in Gaza continues to escalate, concerns about the conflict spreading beyond its borders have been raised. The leader of Lebanon’s Hezbollah group, backed by Iran, warned the United States that the conflict could turn into a regional war if Israel does not halt its assault on Gaza. Hezbollah, a heavily armed ally of Hamas, has been engaging Israeli forces on the Lebanon-Israel border, signaling an intensification of the conflict.

As the meeting in Jordan approaches, international pressure mounts to bring an end to the violence and find a sustainable solution that addresses the suffering of the Palestinian people and ensures the security of the region as a whole.

