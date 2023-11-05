Germany Approves Acquisition of Top-Notch Arrow 3 Missile Defense System

Germany has received approval from the United States for the acquisition of Israel’s cutting-edge Arrow 3 missile defense system. The $3.5 billion deal, which marks the largest in Israel’s history, will bolster Germany’s air defense capabilities and contribute to its force buildup and economy.

The Arrow 3 system, developed jointly by Israel Aerospace Industries and Boeing Co, is renowned for its exceptional long-range interception capabilities. It is designed to operate at high altitudes above the Earth’s atmosphere, making it the top interceptor of its kind. What sets the Arrow 3 apart is its ability to be used in the stratosphere, at an altitude of 100km (60 miles). This makes it the first anti-ballistic system capable of protecting Germany and its neighboring countries from potential air strikes.

Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann, the chairwoman of the German Bundestag’s Defense Committee, expressed relief upon receiving approval for the deal. She highlighted the significance of the Arrow 3 system in bolstering European air defense and its expected operational readiness by the end of 2025.

The acquisition of the Arrow 3 system addresses a pressing need for advanced ground-based air defense systems in Western nations. The war in Ukraine has underscored the shortage of such systems, with existing ones like Raytheon’s Patriot units falling short in covering the higher layer of air defense. The Arrow 3, with its detachable warhead designed to intercept ballistic missiles outside the Earth’s atmosphere, ensures the safe dispersal of any non-conventional warheads.

The signing ceremony for the Arrow 3 sale between Germany and Israel is scheduled to take place in November. This deal not only strengthens Germany’s defensive capabilities but also highlights the successful partnership between the United States, Israel, and Germany in developing sophisticated missile defense systems.