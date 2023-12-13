The Biden administration imposes sanctions on suppliers of Russian weapons as Zelenskyy meets with U.S. officials

In a move to curb Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the Biden administration has announced a new round of sanctions targeting individuals and entities from countries such as Russia, China, Turkey, and the United Arab Emirates. The aim is to disrupt the flow of weapons and components that are being used to equip Russia’s military presence in Ukraine.

One of the key targets of these sanctions is a multinational weapons procurement network led by Chinese national Hu Xiaoxun and his defense company, Jarvis HK Co. This network, along with its associates, plays a crucial role in coordinating the sale of Chinese-manufactured weapons and components to Russia.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning criticized the U.S.’s unilateral sanctions and long-arm jurisdiction, expressing China’s opposition to such actions. The spokesperson called on the U.S. to rectify its approach and cease suppressing Chinese enterprises. In response, China vows to take necessary measures to protect the legitimate rights and interests of its businesses.

Apart from China, the sanctions also affect a group of firms from Turkey, the UAE, and the Maldives involved in weapons production. The Biden administration’s strategy is to put pressure on willing third-country suppliers and networks, ensuring that Russia’s military-industrial base cannot easily access the inputs it requires.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen emphasized the impact of these sanctions, noting that while Russia has turned its economy into a wartime system, it still heavily relies on external suppliers. The U.S. sanctions aim to tighten the grip on these suppliers, limiting their ability to fuel Russia’s military efforts.

The U.S. State Department is also targeting entities involved in the development of Russia’s Ust-Luga Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) terminal. This construction project, managed by Gazprom and RusGazDobych, both Russian majority state-owned multinational energy firms, faces additional constraints due to the sanctions. The intention is to disrupt Russia’s energy sector and weaken its overall capabilities.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken reaffirmed the commitment of the U.S. and its allies to support Ukraine against Russia’s unwarranted and illegal actions. Blinken emphasized the use of all available tools to hold Russia accountable for its crimes in Ukraine, as well as those who finance and support Russia’s military activities.

These sanctions have the effect of blocking access to U.S. property and bank accounts for the targeted individuals and companies. Additionally, they prohibit any business transactions between the targeted entities and American entities.

FAQ

1. What is the purpose of these sanctions?

The sanctions are imposed to hinder Russia’s invasion of Ukraine by targeting suppliers and networks that provide weapons and components to the Russian military.

2. Which countries are affected by these sanctions?

The sanctions affect individuals and entities from various countries, including Russia, China, Turkey, and the United Arab Emirates.

3. How will these sanctions impact Russia’s military capabilities?

By tightening the grip on third-country suppliers, the sanctions aim to limit Russia’s access to the inputs it requires to sustain and expand its military capabilities.

4. How does China respond to the U.S. sanctions?

China opposes the unilateral sanctions and long-arm jurisdiction by the U.S. The country calls for the U.S. to correct its actions and cease suppressing Chinese enterprises.

5. What other sectors are targeted by the sanctions?

In addition to weapons procurement, the sanctions also target entities involved in the development of Russia’s Ust-Luga Liquified Natural Gas terminal. This includes energy firms such as Gazprom and RusGazDobych.

